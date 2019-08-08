Cutter & Company Brokerage Has Boosted Holding in Ingredion (INGR); Carnegie Capital Asset Management Lifted Walmart (WMT) Holding by $911,121

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 72.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc bought 9,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 22,393 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18M, up from 13,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $317.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $108.64. About 2.11M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 30/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition; 05/04/2018 – Walmart shuns Alipay to push Tencent’s service; 14/03/2018 – Walmart to Expand Grocery Delivery as Amazon Battle Intensifies; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- BUYOUT FIRMS ADVENT, GP INVESTMENTS AND ACON DELIVERED NON-BINDING BIDS IN JANUARY FOR MAJORITY STAKE IN WALMART’S BRAZIL UNIT; 30/05/2018 – Walmart: Shareholders Approved the Election of Each of Walmart’s 11 Director Nominees; 09/05/2018 – Walmart confirms $16bn stake in India’s Flipkart; 14/03/2018 – WALMART IS SAID CLOSE TO FINALIZING FLIPKART DEAL:BUS. STANDARD; 25/05/2018 – Walmart to webcast its investment community question and answer session with management on June 1; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirming Walmart’s ‘AA’ Long-Term Corporate Credit Rating and All Issue-Level Ratings; 18/04/2018 – US News: Walmart Dominates Amazon in Household Spending

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) by 16.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 3,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.16% . The institutional investor held 25,462 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.41M, up from 21,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Ingredion Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $77.46. About 152,226 shares traded. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 22.43% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.43% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC QTRLY REPORTED SHR $1.90; 04/04/2018 – Ingredion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC QTRLY NET SALES $1,469 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 20/04/2018 – INGREDION RAISED TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion 1Q Adj EPS $1.88; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC INGR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.90 TO $8.20; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion 1Q EPS $1.68; 16/05/2018 – Ingredion Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Ingredion Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 30/05/2018 – SweeGen and lngredion bring non-GMO Reb M to Colombia

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00M and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 19,159 shares to 186,250 shares, valued at $3.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 11,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,292 shares, and cut its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trust Of Oklahoma stated it has 12,017 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aviance Capital Partners Lc stated it has 0.16% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Beacon Financial Grp reported 0.87% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Co Limited has 0.67% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 80,843 shares. Alphamark Advsr invested 0% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt owns 7,600 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Klingenstein Fields Limited reported 0.03% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Price T Rowe Md stated it has 12.09 million shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. 4,823 were accumulated by Main Street Research Llc. Hollencrest Mgmt stated it has 7,459 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Charter Trust Communications accumulated 0.52% or 44,656 shares. Boston Prtnrs reported 580,497 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Capital City Trust Fl reported 22,947 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.17 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold INGR shares while 114 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 57.75 million shares or 6.04% less from 61.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Capital invested in 12,304 shares. 40,272 were accumulated by Amp Capital Invsts Limited. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 6,918 shares. Jnba Financial Advsr has invested 0% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Cutter And Communications Brokerage Inc accumulated 0.68% or 25,462 shares. Walleye Trading reported 462 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al, a Connecticut-based fund reported 7,298 shares. Bartlett Limited Liability invested in 535 shares or 0% of the stock. Lpl Finance Ltd Liability holds 22,599 shares. The California-based Wells Fargo Com Mn has invested 0.01% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Susquehanna Gp Llp holds 0% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) or 5,212 shares. Mackenzie invested 0% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.04% invested in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 326,707 shares. Check Cap Mngmt Inc Ca holds 2.07% or 412,965 shares in its portfolio. Mufg Americas Holding Corporation holds 0% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) or 1 shares.