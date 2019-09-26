Cutter & Company Brokerage Holding in Mccormick Co (MKC) Decreased by $460,152; Burney Co Has Decreased Its Position in 3M Co (MMM) by $3.13 Million

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc decreased its stake in Mccormick Co Inc (MKC) by 8.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc sold 2,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 32,968 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.11 million, down from 35,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Mccormick Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $160.53. About 385,988 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – McCormick Is Latest to Use U.S. Tax Savings for Employee Bonuses; 13/04/2018 – TRONC HOLDER MERRICK VENTURE TO SELL SHRS TO MCCORMICK MEDIA; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC – IMPACT OF FAVORABLE CURRENCY EXPECTED TO BE GREATER IN H1 OF 2018 THAN IN H2; 03/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Names Andrew McCormick Head of Fixed Income Effective Jan. 1, 2019; 02/04/2018 – McCormick Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: McCormick Media wants a bigger stake in Tronc; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.85-Adj EPS $4.95; 16/05/2018 – McCormick Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30

Burney Co decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 20.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co sold 18,091 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 68,668 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.90 million, down from 86,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $163.96. About 2.19 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M CO SEES FY EPS $8.68 TO $9.03, SAW $10.20 TO $10.70; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.50; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Added More Than 3M Subscribers Over Past 4 Qtrs in Mexico; 13/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Correct); 16/05/2018 – WYNN DIRECTOR: SPECIAL COMMITTEE REVIEWED 3M DOCUMENTS; 24/04/2018 – PAVILLON: 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EXEC DIRECTOR, CEO; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 11/04/2018 – UK FEB GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -1.6 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES -1.1 PCT 3M/3M; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MMM, GNLN, IFF and CVS – GlobeNewswire” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3M DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In 3M Company To Contact The Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT – 3M Company (MMM) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 27, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “FRIDAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against 3M Company and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Large-Cap Stocks to Sell in September – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc reported 18,355 shares. Hanlon Investment Mgmt Incorporated, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1,712 shares. Investec Asset Ltd holds 648,507 shares. Monarch Capital Mngmt invested 1.63% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). First National Bank & Trust Of Mount Dora Tru Investment Serv holds 0.2% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 2,529 shares. Lau Assoc Limited Company has invested 1.29% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi holds 0% or 1,600 shares in its portfolio. Edgemoor Investment Advsr has 1.7% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Findlay Park Partners Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.64% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Pension Ser owns 611,195 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Fincl Advisory Ser accumulated 1,603 shares. Swiss National Bank holds 0.36% or 1.90M shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White reported 11,899 shares. Brown Mgmt Ltd holds 0% or 1,794 shares in its portfolio. Estabrook Cap Mgmt accumulated 30,885 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.01 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33 billion and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 11,564 shares to 58,322 shares, valued at $8.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 19,552 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,246 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold MKC shares while 255 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 102.40 million shares or 0.38% more from 102.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mirae Asset Glob Invs holds 0.02% or 15,877 shares. Ent Fincl Ser Corporation has 252 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). New York-based Reik Limited Liability has invested 11.69% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com owns 6,051 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Monetary Incorporated has invested 0.01% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund owns 2,554 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. North Star Investment Mngmt Corp reported 7,307 shares. Cutter & Com Brokerage holds 32,968 shares or 1.59% of its portfolio. Fundsmith Llp reported 6.80 million shares. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Oh holds 0.01% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 3,910 shares. Btim Corp accumulated 0.3% or 146,712 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Llc accumulated 344 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 23,075 shares. Tompkins Corporation invested 0.02% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc, which manages about $412.24 million and $321.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At T Inc (NYSE:T) by 12,999 shares to 92,481 shares, valued at $3.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Dorsey Wright Etf by 17,392 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,630 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).