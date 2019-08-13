Cutter & Company Brokerage Position in Cisco Sys (CSCO) Decreased by $518,181 as Share Value Declined; Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Shares Rose While State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Has Decreased Position

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 39.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc sold 9,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 15,232 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $822,000, down from 25,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $51.54. About 16.39M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/04/2018 – CISCO SAYS INVESTING IN NEW EMAIL SECURITY SERVICES; 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Operating Income Was $3.1 Billion; 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Looks to Show Revenue Growth Wasn’t a Blip — Earnings Preview; 28/03/2018 – Telegraph-Herald: Cisco Systems gives $50M to combat homelessness

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 0.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System sold 3,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 594,337 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.94M, down from 598,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $165.87. About 1.63 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Groupe ADP acquires the exclusive control of Airport International Group, concessionary of Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Jordan; 22/04/2018 – DJ Automatic Data Processing Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADP); 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP–Update; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Tight U.S. Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 21/03/2018 – ADP Applauds Five Companies for Best Practices in Human Capital Management at 25th Annual ADP Meeting of the Minds Conference; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING CITES PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT PURPOSES FOR ADP SALES; 17/04/2018 – ACKMAN SAYS NO VISIBILITY THAT ADP HAS MADE ANY MAJOR CHANGES; 19/04/2018 – ADP – OWNERSHIP OF 51% OF CAPITAL, AND EXCLUSIVE CONTROL OF AIRPORT INTERNATIONAL GROUP CONCESSIONARY OF QUEEN ALIA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT IN AMMAN; 13/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square trims ADP stake as bet grew in value -filing

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ingalls Snyder reported 26,755 shares stake. Moreover, Brinker has 0.28% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 45,397 shares. 158,851 are held by Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corp. Burke And Herbert Bancorp And Trust, a Virginia-based fund reported 4,217 shares. 67,557 are held by Guardian Capital Limited Partnership. Federated Pa has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Foster And Motley holds 2,740 shares. Wespac Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 2,443 shares. 13,268 were accumulated by Regentatlantic. King Luther Cap Management Corp reported 0.15% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Scotia Capital Inc has 0.02% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Somerville Kurt F reported 132,677 shares stake. Kentucky Retirement Sys has 0.29% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $37.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 7,745 shares to 526,872 shares, valued at $36.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 5,706 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,938 shares, and has risen its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 17.18 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc, which manages about $412.24M and $351.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 3,180 shares to 6,151 shares, valued at $833,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Dorsey Wright Etf by 15,058 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,238 shares, and has risen its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 118,000 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has 1.48 million shares. 215,500 are owned by House Lc. Culbertson A N And has 120,266 shares. Randolph owns 513,786 shares for 5.44% of their portfolio. 1.41 million are owned by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 1.97% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora stated it has 77,630 shares. The Washington-based Palouse Cap Incorporated has invested 1.56% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Northside Management Ltd Company holds 23,826 shares. Sterling Cap Mgmt Limited Com invested 1.63% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Guardian Trust Communication stated it has 463 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Psagot Inv House Limited stated it has 429,605 shares. Fagan Associate Inc has invested 2.6% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).