Cutter & Company Brokerage Decreased Its Position in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $518,181 as Stock Price Rose; As Tempur Sealy International (Tp (TPX) Share Price Rose, Augustine Asset Management Upped Its Position by $373,806

Augustine Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International (Tp (TPX) by 37.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc bought 6,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,859 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, up from 17,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy International (Tp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $74.94. About 360,090 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 24.75% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Tempur Sealy International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPX); 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 47C; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $450M-$500M; 17/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Tempur Sealy; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy 1Q EPS 42c; 26/03/2018 – Tempur Sealy Enters Into Agreement With H Partners Group Agreeing to Nominate Arik Ruchim to Board; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Penn National Gaming, Hortonworks, Tempur Sealy International, Macquarie I

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 39.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc sold 9,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,232 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $822,000, down from 25,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.6. About 13.70M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 25/05/2018 – Cisco Buyout Prompts Entrepreneur to Help Others — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Gross Margin Rate 63% – 64%; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’

More notable recent Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Wedbush Remains Bullish On Tempur Sealy After Checks Indicate Good Start For Tempur Breeze – Benzinga” on May 29, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital Enters Michael Kors (KORS), Seadrill (SDRL); Cuts GM (GM), Liquidates Apple (AAPL) – StreetInsider.com” published on November 14, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Tempur Sealy To Present At Financial Conference – PRNewswire” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Apergy Corporation (APY) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tempur Sealy -4% after results disappoint – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Augustine Asset Management Incorporated owns 23,859 shares. Howe Rusling accumulated 56 shares. Regions Financial Corp accumulated 19 shares. 4,250 are held by Element Mgmt Limited Company. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Secor Cap Advisors Ltd Partnership stated it has 28,880 shares. 59,748 were reported by Retirement Sys Of Alabama. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) or 4,360 shares. Tower Cap Ltd (Trc) has invested 0.02% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Moreover, Us Bank & Trust De has 0% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Moreover, Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 40,352 shares. Comerica Natl Bank reported 29,536 shares. 3,941 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. 3,596 are owned by Premier Asset Management Limited Liability. Invesco has invested 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82 million and $150.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) (NYSE:JPM) by 4,993 shares to 37,146 shares, valued at $3.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (Aapl) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,622 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,580 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (Intc) (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. White Pine Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.7% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). The Missouri-based First Heartland Consultants has invested 0.11% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Il reported 223,324 shares stake. Lau Associate holds 30,915 shares. Peddock Cap Ltd holds 34,332 shares or 1% of its portfolio. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability Co invested in 1.54% or 176,024 shares. Dakota Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.62% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wespac Advisors Limited Com invested in 2.48% or 66,299 shares. Goelzer reported 220,758 shares stake. First Foundation reported 94,817 shares stake. Principal Fin Gru has invested 0.42% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ameriprise Inc holds 1.31% or 52.69M shares in its portfolio. Somerset Tru Company owns 120,675 shares. Moreover, West Chester Cap has 0.75% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 6,644 shares. Advsrs Ok invested in 0.62% or 107,876 shares.

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc, which manages about $412.24M and $351.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Dorsey Wright Etf by 15,058 shares to 32,238 shares, valued at $862,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 14,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,446 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.87 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.