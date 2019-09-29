Cutter & Company Brokerage Has Cut Its Stake in Sabra Health Care Reit (SBRA) as Share Price Rose; As Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) Stock Value Declined, Penn Capital Management Co Has Lifted by $1.89 Million Its Position

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc decreased its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit (SBRA) by 71.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc sold 37,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.68% . The institutional investor held 14,602 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $288,000, down from 52,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Sabra Health Care Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $22.91. About 884,897 shares traded. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has declined 1.62% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SBRA News: 14/05/2018 – Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Participate in Non-Deal Roadshow and in NARElT’s RElTWeek 2018 Investor Conference; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SBRA.O FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.49 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 07/05/2018 – Sabra Restructures its Contractual Relationship with Signature HealthCARE; 02/05/2018 – SABRA ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF ALL 7.125% SERIES A PFD SHRS; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 63C, EST. 61C; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT 1Q EPS 34c; 06/03/2018 Sabra Dipping Company Brings New Mediterranean Bean Dips to Market; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC QTRLY NORMALIZED AFFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.58; 07/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT: Signature HealthCARE Has Represented That Settlement With Federal and State Agencies Is Immiment

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCRX) by 18.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 43,884 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.10% . The hedge fund held 276,378 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.02 million, up from 232,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $40. About 9.64 million shares traded or 1216.04% up from the average. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) has risen 9.59% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PCRX News: 01/05/2018 – Pacira Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – Pacira Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 14/05/2018 – Pacira Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – Pacira Confirms FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application for Exparel as Nerve Block to Produce Regional Analgesia; 22/04/2018 – DJ Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCRX); 06/04/2018 – Pacira Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application for EXPAREL® as a Nerve Block to Produce Regional; 09/04/2018 – PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PCRX.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $31; 03/05/2018 – PACIRA REITERATED FULL YEAR 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 06/04/2018 – PACIRA REPORTS FDA APPROVAL OF SNDA FOR EXPAREL® AS A NERVE; 06/04/2018 – $PCRX approved. Narrow label for brachial plexus block

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold PCRX shares while 46 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 40.17 million shares or 30.83% less from 58.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership accumulated 1.16 million shares or 0.26% of the stock. Stephens Inc Ar stated it has 15,648 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Carroll Fincl Associates holds 0% or 150 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) for 22,529 shares. First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership accumulated 0% or 13,386 shares. Us Commercial Bank De holds 0% or 4,373 shares. Legacy Capital Partners owns 48,573 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. Spectrum Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 600 shares. Moreover, Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.22% invested in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) for 10,440 shares. Sei Investments invested in 22,497 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt stated it has 6,159 shares. Moreover, First Quadrant Lp Ca has 0.02% invested in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) for 6,093 shares. Numerixs Inv Tech reported 0.04% in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Gradient Ltd Liability owns 204 shares.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 9,287 shares to 214,984 shares, valued at $8.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Modine Mfg Co (NYSE:MOD) by 29,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 668,749 shares, and cut its stake in Brightview Hldgs Inc.

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc, which manages about $412.24 million and $321.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At T Inc (NYSE:T) by 12,999 shares to 92,481 shares, valued at $3.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Dorsey Wright Etf by 17,392 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,630 shares, and has risen its stake in Livent Corp.

