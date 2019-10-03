Cutter & Company Brokerage Has Upped Its S&W Seed Co (SANW) Holding by $436,516; As Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Market Valuation Rose, Capital Innovations Has Raised Stake

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in S&W Seed Co (SANW) by 23.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 218,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.34% . The institutional investor held 1.17M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.08 million, up from 948,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in S&W Seed Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.55 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.33. About 8,008 shares traded. S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW) has declined 6.03% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SANW News: 19/04/2018 – DJ S&W Seed Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SANW); 09/05/2018 – S&W Seed 3Q EPS 7c; 09/05/2018 – S&W Seed 3Q Adj EPS 8c; 04/05/2018 – MENCAST HOLDINGS LTD – S&W PTE LTD TO DISPOSE OF S&W’S ENTIRE STAKE IN CHANGSHU HONGHUA EQUIPMENT CO, LTD

Capital Innovations Llc increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 23.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc bought 8,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 44,777 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.72M, up from 36,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $37.87. About 6.49M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 27/03/2018 – Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 15 Months; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – TOTAL CAPITAL OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT $1,200 MLN TO $1,300 MLN IN 2018; CAPITAL EXPECTED TO REMAIN $730 MLN TO $830 MLN IN 2019; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Forms New Strategic Partnership with Maverix Metals Through Royalty Sale; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Mining: Six Construction Contractors Dead in From April 7 Accident; 09/04/2018 – OPERATIONS RESTARTED ON MONDAY AT BOTH OF NEWMONT MINING’S NEM.N GHANA OPERATIONS AFTER THEY WERE SUSPENDED AT WEEKEND DUE TO ACCIDENT – NEWMONT SPOKESMAN; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 14/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO MILL EXPANSION PROJECT REMAINS SUSPENDED; 28/03/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Net $192M

Capital Innovations Llc, which manages about $132.37 million and $38.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United States Stl Corp New (NYSE:X) by 70,900 shares to 15,840 shares, valued at $243,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Mackay Shields Lc holds 0.04% or 150,964 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Llc owns 91,469 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Investec Asset Ltd holds 0.19% or 1.29M shares in its portfolio. Earnest Prns Limited Com reported 0% stake. Foundation Resource Management, Arkansas-based fund reported 1.11 million shares. Paloma Prtn invested in 0% or 6,079 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 352,729 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 1,538 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Cibc World accumulated 1.03M shares. Tiverton Asset Management Limited has invested 0.02% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Moreover, Greatmark Investment Prtn has 0.09% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). 1.49M are owned by Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Co. The California-based Meridian Invest Counsel has invested 0.23% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc, which manages about $412.24M and $316.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 88,827 shares to 15,687 shares, valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 368,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,270 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Etf (DIA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.04, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 6 investors sold SANW shares while 2 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 24.70 million shares or 1.12% less from 24.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Tru holds 0% or 34,425 shares. Old West Inv Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.8% stake. Birch Run Cap Advisors Limited Partnership owns 177,374 shares. Finance Architects accumulated 0% or 150 shares. Moreover, Teton Advsrs has 0.13% invested in S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW) for 510,000 shares. Geode Mngmt reported 142,144 shares. Fairpointe Capital Lc has invested 0.04% in S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW). B Riley Wealth Management owns 50,616 shares. Shufro Rose & Llc stated it has 0.01% in S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW). Wellington Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 12,144 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Com (Trc) has invested 0% in S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW). Royal State Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW) for 199,328 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Limited Liability Company has 99,250 shares. Bancorporation Of Mellon Corporation has 11,410 shares.