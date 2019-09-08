Cutter & Company Brokerage Lowered Its Holding in Cisco Sys (CSCO) as Shares Declined; As Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Rose, Bank Of Hawaii Decreased Holding

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 39.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc sold 9,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 15,232 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $822,000, down from 25,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 17.94M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems: Elliott, Martinez Will Serve as Executive Officers; 24/04/2018 – Orange Expands Its Open Transit Internet Network with Cisco Network Convergence System; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Maria Martinez Exec VP, Chief Customer Experience Officer; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and; 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Longtime Cisco leader to exit as customer service group restructures; 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively

Bank Of Hawaii decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 4.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii sold 3,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 82,234 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.33M, down from 86,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $352.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.61. About 7.84 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 06/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Anderson Says Dollar Should Be Lower Than It Is (Video); 14/05/2018 – Weight Watchers Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 11/04/2018 – SWEDISH MATCH AB SWMA.ST : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SKR 345 FROM SKR 330; 11/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 16/05/2018 – Imperva Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CEO DIMON SPEAKS ON BUSINESS ROUNDTABLE CALL; 09/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan CEO Sees Long Timeline, Big Goals for Health Venture; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global March Composite PMI: Summary; 15/05/2018 – ABN AMRO GROUP NV ABNd.AS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 26.5 FROM EUR 26

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Field And Main Comml Bank accumulated 20,775 shares. Moreover, Ferguson Wellman Cap Management Incorporated has 4.13% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Plancorp Limited Liability Company invested 0.37% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hendershot Invs invested 1.31% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mngmt has 1.13% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cim Mangement Inc accumulated 21,642 shares. The Michigan-based Concorde Asset Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.26% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Comml Bank Of Hutchinson holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 5,535 shares. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Limited Co has 0.26% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 84,208 shares. Brown Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 8,342 shares. First Foundation Advisors has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Stevens First Principles Investment Advsr has invested 2.01% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Chesley Taft & Associates Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.23% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wasatch Advsrs Incorporated owns 101,342 shares. S R Schill & Assocs invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc, which manages about $412.24 million and $351.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc B (BRKB) by 2,133 shares to 94,308 shares, valued at $18.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 14,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,446 shares, and has risen its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.06 billion for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30 billion and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 6,780 shares to 20,553 shares, valued at $1.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 7,663 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,651 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.57 billion for 11.63 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.