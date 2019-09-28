Cutter & Company Brokerage Increases Stake in At T (T); As International Business Machs (IBM) Stock Rose, Toth Financial Advisory Boosted Position

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 39.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought 3,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 11,727 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.62M, up from 8,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $143.24. About 2.20M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems Integrator Partner of the Year Award as part; 15/05/2018 – IBM has been investing heavily in blockchain, forging partnerships with the likes of Walmart, Nestle and Maersk; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Gross Margin 43.2%; 17/04/2018 – IBM Sees FY EPS At Least $11.58; 15/03/2018 – Trianz to Mark Presence at IBM Think 2018; 17/04/2018 – IBM: SERVICES MARGINS WILL BE ACCRETIVE IN SECOND HALF; 20/03/2018 – REG-WlSeKey Introduces lNeS #Think2018, a Security Broker Solution, Designed to Secure Devices, Cloud & IOT Applications, Integrated with IBM’s new Watson IoT Platform; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Net Income From Cont Ops Was $1.7 Billion; 26/03/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN IBM IBM.N AND MAERSK MAERSKB.CO

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in At T Inc (T) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 12,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 92,481 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.10M, up from 79,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in At T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $37.43. About 21.05 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 23/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Probe Heralds New Era of Greater Telecom Scrutiny; 15/03/2018 – JUDGE PRESIDING OVER TRIAL TO DETERMINE IF AT&T MAY BUY TIME WARNER SAYS OPENING ARGUMENTS WILL START WEDNESDAY FOLLOWING TWO DAYS OF HEARINGS ON OBJECTIONS; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Statement Regarding Planned Vrio Corp. IPO; 16/03/2018 – Brian Stelter: DOJ v AT&T trial has a new start date — Wednesday the 21st — details in @ReliableSources:; 18/04/2018 – AT&T INC T.N – MADE THIS DECISION BASED ON CURRENT MARKET CONDITIONS; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES COMCAST’S A3 DEBT RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 08/03/2018 – U.S. appeals court in San Francisco will hear net neutrality appeal; 14/05/2018 – AXA Adds Aptiv, Exits Sealed Air, Cuts AT&T: 13F; 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:; 16/04/2018 – AT&T, U.S. Clash Over No-Blackout Offer at Time Warner Trial

Toth Financial Advisory Corp, which manages about $319.42M and $447.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) by 9,667 shares to 1,100 shares, valued at $54,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 58,397 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,102 shares, and cut its stake in Square Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jaffetilchin Inv Partners Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.32% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 9,908 shares. The Virginia-based Wealthcare Cap Mgmt has invested 0.01% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Drexel Morgan Company owns 12,360 shares or 1.31% of their US portfolio. Fort Washington Inv Advisors Oh holds 0.8% or 522,989 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Court Place Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 0.26% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 4,722 shares. Alberta Mngmt, a Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 203,100 shares. Sandhill Capital Limited Liability holds 0.07% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 4,111 shares. Moreover, Dearborn Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp has 1.96% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Mengis Capital Management holds 27,731 shares or 1.17% of its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Ltd Liability invested in 83,382 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability reported 0.04% stake. The Oklahoma-based Pinnacle Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 45,744 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Kornitzer Mngmt Inc Ks reported 0.46% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Nadler Incorporated reported 1,836 shares.

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc, which manages about $412.24 million and $321.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Enhanced Etf (FTSM) by 7,674 shares to 12,019 shares, valued at $722,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S P Mid Etf (IJH) by 2,671 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,338 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Franklin Street Advisors Nc invested in 1.91% or 442,026 shares. Dorsey Whitney Ltd Company reported 42,793 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Stillwater Inv Mngmt Limited Company owns 8,714 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. 83,415 were accumulated by Lowe Brockenbrough And. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.41% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 208,237 shares. Professional Advisory Serv reported 12,501 shares stake. Cibc Bancshares Usa has invested 0.17% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Tiedemann Ltd holds 0.04% or 26,797 shares in its portfolio. Monroe Natl Bank Mi accumulated 42,954 shares. 285 were accumulated by Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv. Norris Perne French Llp Mi holds 0.12% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 28,401 shares. Phocas Fin holds 25,151 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Adirondack stated it has 1.41% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Price Michael F holds 3.23% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 742,648 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.61% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 46.05 million shares.

