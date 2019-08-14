Cutter & Company Brokerage Holding In Aqua America (WTR) Was Lifted; As Exelixis (EXEL) Stock Value Rose, Farallon Capital Management Has Lifted Holding

Farallon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Exelixis Inc (EXEL) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc bought 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 9.98% . The hedge fund held 3.00M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.40 million, up from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exelixis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $20.19. About 2.34M shares traded. Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has declined 0.93% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.93% the S&P500. Some Historical EXEL News: 10/05/2018 – Exelixis Says Combination of Atezolizumab and Cobimetinib Didn’t Deliver an Improvement in Overall Survival Versus Regorafenib; 08/05/2018 – Exelixis Presenting at Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – Exelixis Elects Dr. Maria Freire to Its Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – CELESTIAL ASIA SECURITIES HOLDINGS LTD 1049.HK – FY REVENUE FROM CONT OPS HK$1.33 BLN VS HK$1.44 BLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hain Celestial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAIN); 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP – QTRLY ADJ EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.37; 17/05/2018 – Exelixis’ Partner lpsen Announces European Commission Approval of CABOMETYX® (Cabozantinib) for Previously Untreated Intermediate- or Poor-Risk Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 19/04/2018 – There’s a strange celestial coincidence. 48 years ago today, the Apollo 13 astronauts returned home, just as bitcoin cash is mooning today; 08/05/2018 – Pain From Toys `R’ Us Liquidation Spreads to Hain Celestial; 22/05/2018 – Exelixis Appoints Andrew R. Peters to Newly Created Position of Vice President, Strategy

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR) by 9.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 12,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.65% . The institutional investor held 153,588 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60 million, up from 140,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Aqua America Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $43.65. About 1.19 million shares traded or 13.79% up from the average. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 14.81% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold WTR shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 98.31 million shares or 2.59% more from 95.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,512 were reported by 1St Source Financial Bank. Corecommodity Ltd invested 1.05% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Farmers invested in 96,232 shares. Legal & General Public Limited Company owns 1.02M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa holds 213,313 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada invested 0% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Ingalls & Snyder Limited Com holds 25,076 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cibc Asset Management Inc has 0% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 6,348 shares. Blair William And Com Il invested in 27,673 shares. 5,699 are owned by Umb Bank N A Mo. First Tru has 0.03% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Da Davidson & has 0.01% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Carroll Fin Associates reported 0.01% stake. Kingfisher Capital Limited Liability Company owns 8,853 shares.

More notable recent Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Are These Utility Stocks Too Expensive Right Now? – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Know This Before Buying Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Defensive Stocks Standing Strong as Broader Stock Market Indexes Tank – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aqua America declares $0.2343 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

More notable recent Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “30 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A Whopping 474% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Cancer Treatment Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Exelixis Signs Cancer Drug Licensing Deal, Adamis Offering, Surmodics Surges On Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exelixis: A Speculative Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19 billion and $12.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 305,000 shares to 625,000 shares, valued at $33.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 958,473 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.63 million shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY).