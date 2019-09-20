Cutter & Company Brokerage Increases Stake in S&W Seed Co (SANW); As Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose, Athena Capital Advisors Upped Its Holding by $4.17 Million

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in S&W Seed Co (SANW) by 23.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 218,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.34% . The institutional investor held 1.17M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.08 million, up from 948,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in S&W Seed Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.87M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.4. About 6,131 shares traded. S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW) has declined 6.03% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SANW News: 19/04/2018 – DJ S&W Seed Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SANW); 17/04/2018 – S&W SEED SAYS AGREEMENT RENEWS, EXTENDS EXPIRATION DATE OF S&W AUSTRALIA’S AUD $12 MLN BORROWING BASE FACILITY TO MARCH 31, 2020 – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – S&W Nominates Cargill Executive Alan Willits to Its Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – S&W Seed 3Q Adj EPS 8c; 16/04/2018 S&W SEED CO SAYS INCREASE IN SIZE OF BOARD TO 9 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – S&W Seed Sees FY Rev $65M-$70M; 09/05/2018 – S&W SEED CO SANW.O FY2018 REV VIEW $74.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – S&W SEED-ON APRIL 13, UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD WHICH AMENDED TERMS OF S&W AUSTRALIA’S CREDIT FACILITIES WITH NAB; 04/05/2018 – MENCAST HOLDINGS LTD – S&W PTE LTD TO DISPOSE OF S&W’S ENTIRE STAKE IN CHANGSHU HONGHUA EQUIPMENT CO, LTD; 09/05/2018 – S&W Seed 3Q Rev $22.9M

Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 104.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc bought 21,170 shares as the company's stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 41,461 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.21M, up from 20,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $221.93. About 13.25M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.04, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 6 investors sold SANW shares while 2 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 24.70 million shares or 1.12% less from 24.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Architects invested in 150 shares or 0% of the stock. Wynnefield Incorporated reported 4.22 million shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Company holds 0% or 16,404 shares in its portfolio. Birch Run Advsr Ltd Partnership invested in 0.16% or 177,374 shares. First Manhattan reported 0% in S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW). Royal State Bank Of Canada owns 18 shares. Moreover, Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) has 0% invested in S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW) for 6,027 shares. Wellington Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership reported 12,144 shares. Shufro Rose Limited Liability Co accumulated 43,500 shares. Moreover, Price Michael F has 5.46% invested in S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW). 34,425 were reported by Northern Tru. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW). Moreover, Geode Capital Limited Liability has 0% invested in S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW) for 142,144 shares. Teton Advsr, a New York-based fund reported 510,000 shares. Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW) for 73,791 shares.

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc, which manages about $412.24 million and $321.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S P Mid Etf (IJH) by 2,671 shares to 1,338 shares, valued at $260,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sabra Health Care Reit (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 37,426 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,602 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10 billion and $442.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 34,171 shares to 74,075 shares, valued at $9.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWV) by 5,864 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,630 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).