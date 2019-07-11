Cutter & Company Brokerage Has Increased Its S W Seed Co (SANW) Stake by $351,084; As Alder Biopharmaceuticals (ALDR) Share Price Declined, Dafna Capital Management Has Upped by $2.28 Million Its Holding

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in S W Seed Co (SANW) by 22.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 175,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.77% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 948,053 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, up from 772,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in S W Seed Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.84 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.45% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3. About 49,306 shares traded or 47.29% up from the average. S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW) has declined 28.99% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SANW News: 09/05/2018 – S&W Seed 3Q EPS 7c; 09/05/2018 – S&W Seed 3Q Rev $22.9M; 09/05/2018 – S&W SEED CO SANW.O FY2018 REV VIEW $74.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – S&W SEED-ON APRIL 13, UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD WHICH AMENDED TERMS OF S&W AUSTRALIA’S CREDIT FACILITIES WITH NAB; 09/05/2018 – S&W SEED CO SANW.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $65 MLN TO $70 MLN; 09/05/2018 – S&W Seed 3Q Adj EPS 8c; 09/05/2018 – S&W Seed Sees FY Rev $65M-$70M; 19/04/2018 – DJ S&W Seed Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SANW); 17/04/2018 – S&W Seed Names Alan Willits to Bd of Directors; 09/05/2018 – S&W SEED CO – QTRLY GROSS MARGINS IMPROVED 140 BASIS POINTS TO 29.0%

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (ALDR) by 44.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc bought 175,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 571,013 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.79 million, up from 396,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $958.62 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.48. About 1.04M shares traded or 7.03% up from the average. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) has declined 27.72% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ALDR News: 23/03/2018 – REDMILE GROUP, LLC REPORTS 9.99 PCT STAKE IN ALDER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS INC AS OF MARCH 23, 2018 – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Alder BioPharmaceuticals® Appoints Erin Lavelle to Newly Created Role of Chief Operating Officer; 25/04/2018 – ALDER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS INC – OBSERVED SAFETY PROFILE FOR PROMISE 1, TO DATE, IS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY REPORTED EPTINEZUMAB STUDIES; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALDR); 14/03/2018 – Alon Reports FCCU Shutdown at Big Spring, Texas, Refinery; 25/04/2018 – ALDER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS® NEW DATA DEMONSTRATED EPTINEZUMAB INCREASED MIGRAINE-FREE INTERVALS (UP TO 32.5 DAYS) AND IMPROVED QUALITY-OF-LIFE OUTCOMES IN PATIENTS WITH EPISODIC MIGRAINE; 17/05/2018 – ICYMI very interesting paper that anti-CGRP may be used to treat highly invasive bacterial infections; 16/04/2018 – Alder BioPharmaceuticals Appoints Erin Lavelle Oper Chief; 30/04/2018 – DOR-ALON EXAMINING STEPS TO ALLEVIATE EFFECTS OF GOVT. DECISION; 07/05/2018 – Alder Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 5 investors sold SANW shares while 9 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 24.98 million shares or 0.51% more from 24.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old West Inv Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW). Wynnefield Incorporated holds 5.37% in S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW) or 4.22 million shares. Vanguard Gp Incorporated owns 677,897 shares. Renaissance Ltd has 0% invested in S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW). Tower Limited Liability (Trc) invested in 7,123 shares. Geode Mngmt Lc owns 117,291 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Birch Run Capital Advsrs Limited Partnership invested 0.15% in S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW). Barclays Public Limited Com reported 5 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, S Muoio & Limited Liability Company has 0.5% invested in S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW) for 205,528 shares. Northern Corporation has invested 0% in S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW). First Manhattan Communications has invested 0% in S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW). Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 99,250 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW). Wellington Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 14,020 shares in its portfolio. Koshinski Asset Mgmt reported 157,608 shares.

More notable recent S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “S&W Seed Following A Better Plan, But Execution Remains A Key Unknown – Seeking Alpha” on May 16, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “50 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” published on May 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “S&W Seed Co (SANW) CEO Mark Wong Hosts Acquisition of Chromatin Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” on November 05, 2018. More interesting news about S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “S&W and Corteva Agriscienceâ„¢, Agriculture Division of DowDuPont, Enter New Mutually Beneficial Alfalfa Licensing Agreement – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “S&W Seed Company Expands Focus in Hybrid Crops with Appointment of David Callachor – PR Newswire” with publication date: January 29, 2018.