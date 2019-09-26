Cutter & Company Brokerage Decreased Zoetis (ZTS) Holding by $41.66 Million; As Abbvie (ABBV) Market Value Declined, Holder Callahan Advisors Upped Its Stake

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 98.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc sold 368,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 4,270 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $485,000, down from 372,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $124.78. About 1.11 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Net $352M; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Abaxis for $2 Billion as Firms Prowl for Pet Deals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zoetis Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZTS); 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.35B; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – INTENDS TO FUND PURCHASE THROUGH A COMBINATION OF EXISTING CASH AND NEW DEBT; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics company Abaxis for $2bn; 19/03/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS INC – UPON TERMINATION OF MERGER BY CO OR ZOETIS UPON SPECIFIED CONDITIONS, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY CO TO ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics firm Abaxis for $1.9 bln; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy Abaxis for $1.9 bln in cash

Callahan Advisors Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 91.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc bought 10,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 21,178 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.54 million, up from 11,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $72.09. About 5.68 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – STUDY ALSO MET ALL RANKED SECONDARY ENDPOINTS (P<0.02) AT MONTH SIX; 30/05/2018 - China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa(R) (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead's Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 09/04/2018 - KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 17/05/2018 - Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 08/05/2018 - J&J's Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 17/04/2018 - Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 22/03/2018 - ABBVIE INC - SAFETY DATA IN TRINITY STUDY WERE CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY REPORTED STUDIES OF ROVA-T; 30/05/2018 - AbbVie Sees Acquiring 71.4 M Shrs at $105/Shr for Aggregate Cost of $7.5; 18/05/2018 - FDA - MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 21/05/2018 - LANNETT COMPANY INC - FDA APPROVAL FOR DRONABINOL CAPSULES,THERAPEUTIC EQUIVALENT TO REFERENCE LISTED DRUG, MARINOL CAPSULES OF ABBVIE

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.89 EPS, up 7.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $425.03 million for 35.05 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.11% negative EPS growth.

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc, which manages about $412.24 million and $321.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&W Seed Co (NASDAQ:SANW) by 218,258 shares to 1.17M shares, valued at $3.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 20,272 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,249 shares, and has risen its stake in At T Inc (NYSE:T).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $16.22 million activity. 30,000 shares valued at $2.02 million were bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. On Monday, September 16 Schumacher Laura J bought $1.76 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 25,000 shares. $1.00 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16. AUSTIN ROXANNE S also bought $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. RAPP EDWARD J had bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750. On Wednesday, June 26 the insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M.