Cutter & Company Brokerage Upped Its Holding in At T (T) as Market Value Rose; Apriem Advisors Has Increased Amazon Com (AMZN) Position

Apriem Advisors increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 28.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apriem Advisors bought 1,124 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 5,017 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93M, up from 3,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apriem Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $879.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $13.55 during the last trading session, reaching $1789.84. About 3.24M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes with Alexa; 19/03/2018 – Nick Turner: Amazon has considered buying some of the soon-to-be-vacant Toys “R” Us locations, sources say…; 04/04/2018 – Donald Trump’s war on Jeff Bezos is more than just bluster; 09/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1760 FROM $1620; 22/05/2018 – CHILEAN PRESIDENT PINERA TO MEET WITH AMAZON WEB SERVICES VP AMID LATIN AMERICAN EXPANSION PLANS; 15/03/2018 – The fair competition rules anticipated neither the e-commerce boom nor the rise of Amazon Japan; 02/04/2018 – Tech Today: Trump’s Fake Amazon News, Nvidia’s Crypto Risk, Tesla’s Travails — Barron’s Blog; 08/04/2018 – Ann Arbor News: Thoughts on Amazon’s Michigan football ‘All or Nothing’ series; 07/03/2018 – Amazon has committed to roughly $22 billion in food purchases as it bulks up Whole Foods; 06/04/2018 – Greycroft co-founder Alan Patricof said Friday Amazon is “not necessarily” a bad company

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in At T Inc (T) by 26.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 16,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 79,482 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49 million, up from 62,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in At T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $35.38. About 20.54 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Buy AT&T-I think it’ll win the DOJ lawsuit; 08/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW SAYS APRIL SALES AT T$24.5 BLN; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement for Potential IPO of Minority Stake in DIRECTV Latin America; 13/03/2018 – TWX, T: Latest twist in DOJ-AT&T case: The government does want AT&T to submit its arbitration offer as evidence. – ! $TWX $T; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: DoJ investigates AT&T, Verizon, GSMA for possible eSim collusion; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Scraps IPO of Vrio Unit in Setback for Debt Reduction Push; 24/04/2018 – AT&T INC – CITYSWITCH WILL BEGIN TOWER CONSTRUCTION PLANS AS EARLY AS SECOND HALF OF 2018 AND WILL LEASE COMPLETED SITES TO AT&T; 26/03/2018 – AT&T Judge Rips Lawyers After Witness Saw Arguments, Transcripts; 18/04/2018 – Alleged ‘robocall’ mastermind denies wrongdoing before U.S. Senate; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: Expect a Ruling on June 12 in Suit Brought Against AT&T and Time Warner by U.S. DOJ

