Cutter & Company Brokerage Decreased Position in Valmont Inds (VMI) by $413,140 as Valuation Declined; American Trust Investment Advisors Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Lowered by $716,157 as Shares Rose

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc decreased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc sold 3,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,343 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, down from 15,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.83B market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $129.5. About 15,946 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has declined 15.79% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.22% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Valmont Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMI); 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.70 TO $7.80; 05/03/2018 – Valmont Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend of 37.5C; 06/03/2018 – VALMONT SEES LONG-TERM OPERATING MARGIN GREATER 12%; 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 06/03/2018 – Valmont at Analyst Day Hosted By Seaport Today; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.96 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd. for AUD80M in Net Proceeds; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q EPS $1.72; 06/03/2018 – Valmont Hosts Investor Day Today, March 6, 2018 in New York City

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 20.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc sold 6,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,339 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87 million, down from 30,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $138.76. About 7.42 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – FORMATION OF TWO NEW ENGINEERING TEAMS; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS CURRENCY TO BOOST SALES BY 3% IN 4Q; 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT RELEASES MICROSOFT SECURE SCORE, ATTACK SIMULATOR; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP – CO, MICROSOFT AGREED TO EXTEND THEIR PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE PUBLIC CLOUD SERVICES TO CHINESE CUSTOMERS; 29/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Quanzhou Textile Garment Vocational Institute for the Implementation of Four International Certificate Projects in China; 23/05/2018 – TeamViewer Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365; 03/05/2018 – Comodo Cybersecurity Names Steve Subar President and Chief Executive Officer; 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine Instances; 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award; 09/04/2018 – Prodware broadens its analyst coverage with Arrowhead

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Florida-based City Trust Fl has invested 2.85% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hartwell J M Lp accumulated 406,709 shares or 8.73% of the stock. Goelzer Investment owns 127,912 shares or 1.43% of their US portfolio. Karpus Management invested 0.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Symphony Asset Management Llc stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Aristotle Capital Ltd Liability reported 4.21% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Maple Capital Mngmt accumulated 5.38% or 193,934 shares. Maverick Cap Limited reported 3.49M shares. Lbmc Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Co has 0.14% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 7,222 shares. Private Harbour Mgmt Counsel Ltd Llc reported 28,190 shares. Broderick Brian C holds 52,618 shares. 347,099 were reported by Clarkston Cap Prtn Ltd. Kings Point Cap has invested 2.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability holds 3.09% or 161,304 shares in its portfolio. 159,329 were accumulated by Northstar Invest Advisors Ltd Llc.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. VMI’s profit will be $48.95M for 14.45 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.84 actual EPS reported by Valmont Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.74% EPS growth.

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc, which manages about $412.24 million and $351.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 12,995 shares to 153,588 shares, valued at $5.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 11,838 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,593 shares, and has risen its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).