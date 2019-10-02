Cutter & Company Brokerage Position in Zoetis (ZTS) Lowered by $41.66 Million; Alps Advisors Boosted Its Irobot (IRBT) Position by $304,213

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 98.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc sold 368,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 4,270 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $485,000, down from 372,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $121.64. About 771,556 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.96 TO $3.10, EST. $3.04; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS ZOETIS’ PURCHASE OF ABAXIS IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR $83/SHARE IN CASH; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Adj EPS $2.96-Adj EPS $3.10; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Rev $5.675B-$5.8B; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS BUY PRICE OF US $83/SHR IN CASH; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Rev $1.37B; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA IN DETACH LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Diagnostics Company Abaxis in $2 Billion Cash Deal; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $60 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO CO IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES

Alps Advisors Inc increased its stake in Irobot Corp (IRBT) by 44.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc bought 3,343 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.71% . The institutional investor held 10,887 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $998,000, up from 7,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Irobot Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $57.84. About 496,700 shares traded. iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) has declined 5.03% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical IRBT News: 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – iRobot 1Q EPS 71c; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP – SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.15 – $2.40; 08/05/2018 – iRobot Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 10; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP – INCREASING FULL-YEAR 2018 EXPECTATIONS FOR EARNINGS PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 24/05/2018 – iRobot Short-Interest Ratio Rises 189% to 18 Days; 29/03/2018 – iRobot Corp.: Ronald Chwang Won’t Stand for Re-election to the Board; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.4% Position in iRobot; 16/03/2018 – Spruce Point knows over-hyped drone and robotics companies very well ( $IRBT and $AVAV ). $KTOS is the worse of breed, spending almost nothing on capex and R&D #skeptic #bearish

More notable recent Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Translate Bio Halts mRNA Therapy Trial, Roche Multiple Sclerosis Biomarker Data, D-Day For Xeris – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Large-Cap Healthcare Stocks Recently Hitting All-Time Highs: Are They Buys? – Motley Fool” published on September 12, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Zoetis to Host Webcast and Conference Call on Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zoetis antiparasitic med for dogs OK’d in Europe – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How Will Johnson & Johnson’s Opioid Case Ruling Impact Big Pharma Stocks? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold ZTS shares while 278 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 248 raised stakes. 413.40 million shares or 0.16% less from 414.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Valicenti Advisory Service stated it has 23,703 shares or 1.31% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Inc owns 1.83M shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. 207,163 were accumulated by Raub Brock Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.03% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 380 shares. Northstar Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 2.48% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 55,457 shares. Exane Derivatives, a France-based fund reported 9,715 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.19% or 39,275 shares. Alps Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Vantage Inv Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.13% or 86,785 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Llp owns 176,197 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 491,096 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Suntrust Banks holds 64,316 shares. Bp Pcl stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Jpmorgan Chase & Communications has invested 0.02% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc, which manages about $412.24M and $316.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Livent Corp by 112,187 shares to 168,152 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At T Inc (NYSE:T) by 12,999 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,481 shares, and has risen its stake in Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.89 EPS, up 7.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $425.05M for 34.17 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold IRBT shares while 50 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 28.04 million shares or 1.69% less from 28.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackenzie Financial Corp has invested 0.01% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). The Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Lc has invested 0% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Ftb Advsr accumulated 120 shares or 0% of the stock. Captrust Advsrs reported 500 shares. Prudential Finance Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 45,503 shares. The North Carolina-based Atria Investments Lc has invested 2.2% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Lord Abbett & Limited Liability Corporation has 290,066 shares. Stifel Financial stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership invested in 0.03% or 154,118 shares. Sei Investments holds 0.02% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) for 70,536 shares. 14,310 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Pictet Asset Management Limited owns 581,930 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.07% invested in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) for 833,805 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 2,935 shares. Pdts Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 84,700 shares.

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32 billion and $13.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2,457 shares to 10,289 shares, valued at $1.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Produ (NYSE:EPD) by 1.70M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31.17 million shares, and cut its stake in Mirati Therapeut (NASDAQ:MRTX).

More notable recent iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Close Look At iRobot Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:IRBT) 15% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Earnings: 3 Stocks to Watch This Month – Motley Fool” published on October 02, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “iRobot hires former HP executive as chief product officer – Boston Business Journal” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why iRobot Stock Fell 12% in April – Motley Fool” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do iRobot’s (NASDAQ:IRBT) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.