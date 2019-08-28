Cutter & Company Brokerage Upped Nvidia (NVDA) Holding by $363,012 as Stock Declined; Air Transport Services Grp I (ATSG) Stake Boosted by Tcw Group Inc

Tcw Group Inc increased its stake in Air Transport Services Grp I (ATSG) by 4.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc bought 25,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 552,718 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.74 million, up from 527,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Air Transport Services Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $19.23. About 5,591 shares traded. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.91% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ATSG News: 23/03/2018 – Air Transport Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – AMENDED AGREEMENT EXTENDS FOR FOUR YEARS FROM DATE OF RATIFICATION; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – TERMS OF AMENDED AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED BY ATI; 22/04/2018 – DJ Air Transport Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATSG); 21/03/2018 ATI Pilots Ratify Amendment to Collective Bargaining Agreement; 17/04/2018 – Air Transport at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 29/05/2018 – Air Transport Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 5-6; 10/04/2018 – Air Transport Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 17-18; 10/04/2018 – ATSG Delivers First of Two Leased 767 Freighters to Air Incheon

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 90.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 2,028 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 4,278 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $768,000, up from 2,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $159.52. About 361,946 shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVDA, GOOG, INTC: BREAKING: NVIDIA Temporarily Suspends Self Driving Testing Across Globe Following Uber Fatality $NVDA – ! $NVDA $GOOG $INTC; 16/04/2018 – TECH-HEAVY NASDAQ TRIMS SOME GAINS, NOW UP 0.16 PCT, WITH TESLA, NVIDIA AMONG TOP DRAGS; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally, following Uber’s self-driving incident last week (Reuters); 02/04/2018 – Tech Today: Trump’s Fake Amazon News, Nvidia’s Crypto Risk, Tesla’s Travails — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – GTC 2018: Liqid and lnspur to Offer Composable GPU-Centric Rack-Scale Solution Powered by NVIDIA Graphics Processing Technology; 20/03/2018 – One Stop Systems to Participate in NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference on March 26-29; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally; 31/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia is suspending its self-driving testing after Uber’s fatal crash:; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Leve

Since March 18, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $876,585 activity. Another trade for 1,225 shares valued at $25,198 was bought by Johns Raymond E Jr. Berger Michael L also bought $26,668 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) shares. The insider Crippen Jeffrey C. bought 5,700 shares worth $117,280. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $501,250 was made by Coretz Robert K. on Monday, March 18.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold ATSG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 52.42 million shares or 1.89% more from 51.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Investment Management Llc has 0% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). American Intll Group reported 0% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). 516 were accumulated by Huntington Bancorporation. Moreover, Kennedy Capital Management has 0.21% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 389,579 shares. Raymond James And Assocs invested in 425,671 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 44,666 shares. Vanguard has 5.09 million shares. Ack Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0% or 850,000 shares. Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Company owns 1.19 million shares. Loomis Sayles Commerce Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 711,582 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 994 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bluestein R H And Co reported 10,000 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG).

Tcw Group Inc, which manages about $10.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 46,202 shares to 60,554 shares, valued at $9.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 181,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.41M shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

More notable recent Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “ATSG Elects Rob Coretz to Board of Directors – Business Wire” on February 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Air Transport Group: Warning, Contents Have Shifted In Flight – Seeking Alpha” published on October 08, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “ATSG Subsidiary LGSTX Services Acquires TriFactor Distribution Solutions – Business Wire” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Amazon Is Ramping Up Its Assault on Its Shipping Partners – The Motley Fool” published on January 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Atlas Air Worldwide: Strong Contractual Revenue, Limited Fuel Risk, Tangible BV Discount – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Fincl Svcs Of The Southwest Tx, a Texas-based fund reported 2,351 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 117,635 shares. Rmb Cap Management Lc holds 0.01% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 2,622 shares. 47,215 were accumulated by Wafra Incorporated. First Citizens Fincl Bank And Trust Co accumulated 8,911 shares. Delta Asset Management Ltd Tn reported 0.05% stake. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 132,812 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc reported 7,731 shares. Westpac Banking stated it has 76,743 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 10,249 were accumulated by Advisory Service Limited Liability. Cambridge reported 0.19% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). American Research, Massachusetts-based fund reported 21,491 shares. Crestwood Advsr Grp Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 1,141 shares. 12,515 were accumulated by Gfs Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp. Ashfield Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.87% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).