Cutter & Company Brokerage Upped Wabtec (WAB) Stake by $363,946; Ack Asset Management Maintains Position in Pgti (PGTI)

Ack Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pgti (PGTI) by 57.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc bought 250,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.11% . The hedge fund held 685,600 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.10 million, up from 435,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pgti for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $981.31M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.75. About 149,088 shares traded. PGT Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGTI) has declined 33.11% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PGTI News: 25/04/2018 – PGT Innovations Expands Manufacturing Locations in Miami; 19/04/2018 – DJ PGT Innovations Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGTI); 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 30/03/2018 – PGT Innovations Unveils New Child Care Center to the Community; 16/03/2018 – PGT Innovations Celebrates Female Leadership During Women’s History Month; 14/05/2018 – PGT Innovations Supports 2018 Suncoast BBQ and Bluegrass Bash; 27/04/2018 – PGT Innovations Partners with All-Star Children’s Foundation for the Giving Challenge; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT; 24/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for PGT, National Commerce, CrossAmerica Partners LP, Destination XL Group, Al

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in Wabtec (WAB) by 169.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 5,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 8,144 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $584,000, up from 3,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Wabtec for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $71.93. About 695,317 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 30/05/2018 – Delachaux IPO team perseveres despite tough market conditions; 19/04/2018 – Wabtec Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY18 Rev; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec 1Q EPS 92c; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec Reports 1Q EPS Of 92 Cents, Affirms Full-Year Guidance; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Vitamin Shoppe, Surmodics, Spark Therapeutics, QUANTENNA COMMS, Westinghouse Air Br; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY18 EPS $3.80; 16/04/2018 – Knorr and WABTEC Employees File Antitrust Lawsuit to Recover Damages Stemming From Employers’ “No-Poach” Conspiracy; 03/04/2018 – DOJ REQUIRES KNORR,WABTEC TO END PACTS NOT TO COMPETE FOR STAFF; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE, CO’S TRANSIT SEGMENT HEADQUARTERS WILL REMAIN IN PARIS

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc, which manages about $412.24M and $321.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Etf (DIA) by 2,120 shares to 6,314 shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 368,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,270 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S P Mid Etf (IJH).

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “BNSF progresses on battery-electric locomotive – Dallas Business Journal” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Weâ€™re Not Impressed By Wabtec Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:WAB) 5.3% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Wabtec Corporation’s (NYSE:WAB) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wabtec, union talks set to continue today – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 16, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. $652,600 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares were bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J. 3,000 shares were bought by DeNinno David L, worth $193,530. $1.19B worth of stock was sold by GENERAL ELECTRIC CO on Friday, August 9.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold WAB shares while 205 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 36.06% less from 287.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utd Cap Finance Advisers Limited Liability Corporation holds 197,199 shares. Proshare Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 249,510 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Scotia Capital Inc has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 25 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Assetmark accumulated 58,267 shares. 49,968 are owned by Suntrust Banks Inc. Cibc Asset Mgmt stated it has 15,098 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt stated it has 0.85% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Moreover, Hightower Advsrs Ltd Company has 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 8,182 shares. Synovus holds 1,682 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 0.05% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Cap Ca reported 0.39% stake. Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Company has 880,748 shares for 2.22% of their portfolio. Barnett And Inc has 0.79% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB).

More notable recent PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PGTI Is Growth Opportunity With 30% Upside – Seeking Alpha” on November 30, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There An Opportunity With PGT Innovations, Inc.’s (NYSE:PGTI) 25% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “PGT Innovations expands operations with plant connector building – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “PGT Innovations Announces Transfer to NYSE Nasdaq:PGTI – GlobeNewswire” published on December 14, 2016 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “PGT Innovations Appoints Sherri Baker as Chief Financial Officer; Brad West to Assume New Role as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Treasurer – Business Wire” with publication date: March 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 27 investors sold PGTI shares while 40 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 49.71 million shares or 2.16% more from 48.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr holds 0.38% or 60,170 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Us Bank & Trust De reported 25,756 shares. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al holds 0% of its portfolio in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) for 36,231 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Sei Invests Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Parkside Finance Bankshares & Tru reported 0% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems stated it has 0.01% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Navellier And Associate invested in 29,040 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Natixis has 0% invested in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) for 27,858 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 21,800 shares. 503,257 are owned by Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Charles Schwab Invest Management Incorporated accumulated 0% or 415,257 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested 0.01% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Benjamin F Edwards stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI).