Cutter & Company Brokerage Upped Mosaic Company (MOS) Stake By $506,800; 2 Analysts Bullish ChemoCentryx, Inc. (CCXI)

Among 2 analysts covering ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ChemoCentryx has $2400 highest and $1400 lowest target. $20’s average target is 163.85% above currents $7.58 stock price. ChemoCentryx had 4 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Thursday, September 12 by JP Morgan. The stock of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 27 by FBR Capital. See ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) latest ratings:

12/09/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $16.0000 New Target: $14.0000 Upgrade

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

06/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Raymond James New Target: $24.0000 17.0000

27/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $12.5 New Target: $22 Upgrade

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased Mosaic Company (MOS) stake by 26.68% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc acquired 20,272 shares as Mosaic Company (MOS)’s stock declined 2.40%. The Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc holds 96,249 shares with $2.41 million value, up from 75,977 last quarter. Mosaic Company now has $8.42 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.05% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $21.81. About 6.56M shares traded or 21.06% up from the average. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $30; 28/03/2018 – India lowers 2018/19 subsidy for potash fertiliser by 10 pct; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC NAMES CLINT FREELAND SVP & CFO; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $33; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES INCREASING DEMAND FOR POTASH, PHOSPHATES; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS POTASH DEMAND LOOKS ROBUST; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC BENEFITTING FROM PRODUCTIVITY, WEAKER REAL IN BRAZIL; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.025 Per Share

More notable recent ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ChemoCentryx to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ChemoCentryx: Fighting Steroids On Steroids – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 12, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On ChemoCentryx Inc (CCXI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.58. About 244,173 shares traded. ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) has declined 28.17% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CCXI News: 22/03/2018 – ChemoCentryx Publishes Novel Findings of Role of CCR2 in Kidney Glomerulus, Supporting Advancement of CCR2 Inhibitor CCX140 in the Treatment of Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS); 09/03/2018 – ChemoCentryx Expects to Utilize Between $65M-$75M Cash and Investments in FY18; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chemocentryx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCXI); 09/03/2018 ChemoCentryx 4Q EPS 80c; 09/03/2018 – ChemoCentryx 4Q Net $39.7M; 31/03/2018 – ChemoCentryx Conference Set By H.C. Wainwright for Apr. 8-10; 09/05/2018 – CHEMOCENTRYX INC – QTRLY DILUTED NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.19; 10/05/2018 – Invus Public Equities Advisors Exits Position in ChemoCentryx; 09/03/2018 – ChemoCentryx Intends to Initiate Clinical Development of Avacopan in Hidradenitis Suppurativa by Yr-En; 09/03/2018 – CCXI PLANS TO START DEVT AVACOPAN IN HIDRADENITIS SUPPURATIVA

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company has market cap of $441.54 million. The Company’s lead drug candidate is Avacopan , an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). It currently has negative earnings. The firm also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis.

More notable recent The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mosaic to buy back $250M in shares, curtail 500K tons phosphates output – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mosaic returns to full production at Brazil mines – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) were released by: Mining.com and their article: “Mosaic resumes full operations at Brazil mines – MINING.com” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of The Mosaic Company’s (NYSE:MOS)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Mosaic (NYSE:MOS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Mosaic has $38 highest and $2400 lowest target. $31.14’s average target is 42.78% above currents $21.81 stock price. Mosaic had 16 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, April 9. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, September 13 by JP Morgan. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of MOS in report on Wednesday, May 8 to “Overweight” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) rating on Friday, March 29. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $32 target. The stock of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Cowen & Co. The stock of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) earned “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Tuesday, March 26. The rating was upgraded by CItigroup to “Buy” on Wednesday, July 31. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, April 1 with “Buy”.