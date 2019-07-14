Cutler Investment Counsel Upped Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC) Holding by $7.24 Million; Quantitative Systematic Strategies Increases Stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS) by 37.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc bought 2,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,322 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, up from 7,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $125.58. About 458,603 shares traded. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 32.18% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500.

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 2145.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc bought 59,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,153 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62M, up from 2,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $142.19. About 1.53M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 27/03/2018 – Auto Channel: PNC Bank Partners With Scam Artist TrueCar; 13/04/2018 – Commercial Lending Fuels PNC Profits; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $92 MLN VS $88 MLN LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $2.36B; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys New 1.7% Position in Vericel; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY SHR $2.43; 06/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC PNC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $158; 09/05/2018 – Millenials’ Parents Encouraged Them To Save, Not Invest: PNC Investments Survey; 31/05/2018 – WORKFUSION EXPANDS $50M SERIES E ROUND, ADDS GUARDIAN, NEWYORK-PRESBYTERIAN, PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP AND Al CAPITAL AS STRATEGIC INVESTORS

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26 million and $404.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 19,751 shares to 32,525 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 4,539 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,033 shares, and cut its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $511.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 2,313 shares to 9,435 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.