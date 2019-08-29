Cutler Investment Counsel Stake In Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC) Was Increased; Mendon Capital Advisors Cut Its Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) Stake as Market Value Declined

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) by 60.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 62,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 40,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, down from 103,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $40.02. About 2.00 million shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANC 1Q EPS $1.09; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Zions Bancorporation To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q Net $231M; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $542 MILLION, UP 11 PCT; 12/04/2018 – Jill Vaughan Named First Female Honoree In Texas Bankers Hall Of Fame; 26/03/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 26/04/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Board Declares Dividends; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Zions’ Ratings And Stable Outlook; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ZIONS BANCORPORATION TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 22/03/2018 Zions Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 2145.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc bought 59,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 62,153 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62M, up from 2,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $126.56. About 1.43M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 31/05/2018 – WORKFUSION EXPANDS $50M SERIES E ROUND, ADDS GUARDIAN, NEWYORK-PRESBYTERIAN, PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP AND Al CAPITAL AS STRATEGIC INVESTORS; 13/04/2018 – CORRECT: PNC SEES 2Q`18 OTHER NONINTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 21/03/2018 – PNC Changes Prime Rate; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Assets 1.34%; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO, WAS AN ESTIMATED 9.6 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 9.8 PCT AT DEC 31, 2017; 13/04/2018 – PNC Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $1.2 Billion, $2.43 Diluted EPS; 16/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys 1.6% of Fncb Bancorp Inc; 09/05/2018 – Millenials’ Parents Encouraged Them To Save, Not Invest: PNC Investments Survey; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY SHR $2.43

More notable recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Anticipate RPV To Hit $74 – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Zions Bancorporation (ZION) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Reasons to Add Zions (ZION) Stock to Your Portfolio Now – Nasdaq” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 22, 2019 : AMTD, CDNS, CE, ELS, BRO, WHR, ZION, STLD, HXL, ACC, LOGI, CR – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Zions (ZION) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54M and $823.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Veritex Hldgs Inc by 596,805 shares to 2.19M shares, valued at $53.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Civista Bancshares Inc by 38,608 shares in the quarter, for a total of 286,721 shares, and has risen its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:OLBK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.89M for 9.18 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.