Cutler Investment Counsel Position In Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC) Was Lifted; Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose While State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Has Raised by $220.22 Million Its Stake

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 13.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company bought 1.17M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 10.01 million shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90B, up from 8.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88M shares traded or 77.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Apple in Austin, ESPN’s new boss, Brazil’s biggest pop star; 24/04/2018 – IRISH TAXPAYER WON’T BE ON HOOK FOR ANY APPLE LOSSES: FIN MIN; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Calls for Privacy Regulation; 14/05/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook Takes Jab at Facebook Ad Model (Video); 03/04/2018 – Apple pay Tech group discloses gender gap; 16/04/2018 – Roger Cheng: Scoop: Cut-rate live TV streaming service Philo will work on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV this summer, and let users; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook on education, privacy, Facebook and DACA at the Recode MSNBC ‘Revolution’ event Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayers interviewed Cook in a school auditorium in Chicago in front of a live audience; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple could get bans on Skype and FaceTime lifted in the UAE; 23/03/2018 – YouTube Targets Spotify and Apple Music (Video); 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-The wit and wisdom of Warren Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha’

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 2145.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc bought 59,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 62,153 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62M, up from 2,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $123.09. About 1.84 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NON-INTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 05/04/2018 – M2 Banking: PNC Bank launches new digital auto shopping experience; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q LOANS $221.61B; 04/04/2018 – Bringing Learning To Life: Alliance To Help Pre-K Teachers Obtain Classroom Resources Enters Second Year; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO, WAS AN ESTIMATED 9.6 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 9.8 PCT AT DEC 31, 2017; 11/04/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 29/05/2018 – PNC Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Spring: Hope’s Eternal For Small And Mid-Size Business Owners; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and Al Capital as strategic investors; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and AI Capital as

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: KEYS, OPRA, WUBA, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “China To Impose $75 Billion In Retaliatory Tariffs – Benzinga” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – RBC’s Mahaney On Roku Downgrade: We Were Wrong – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 6, 2019 : AMD, TVIX, QQQ, AZN, AAPL, TQQQ, ACB, SQQQ, HMY, SNAP, RDS/B, F – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guinness Asset Mgmt, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 41 shares. John G Ullman Assoc has invested 0.24% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Burgundy Asset Management Ltd reported 1.27M shares or 2.48% of all its holdings. Winfield Assoc, Ohio-based fund reported 42,296 shares. Insight 2811, Michigan-based fund reported 4,632 shares. Mathes Co holds 2.12% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 21,938 shares. First Amer Comml Bank holds 2.57% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 187,449 shares. Hl Financial Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4.59% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 14,433 are held by Orca Limited Liability Corporation. 23,514 are owned by Cadinha And Limited Liability Com. Kings Point Management holds 3.1% or 82,105 shares in its portfolio. 34,932 are held by Regal Inv Advisors Lc. Moreover, Lazard Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.17% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Quebec – Canada-based Sector Pension Board has invested 1.26% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fiduciary has invested 3.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $511.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 2,313 shares to 9,435 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Financial Stocks Flash Buy Signals During Market Pullback – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Worry About The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:PNC) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:PNC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.17% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Decatur Mgmt owns 68,872 shares. Park Avenue Secs Lc invested in 0.06% or 8,186 shares. Jones Fincl Cos Lllp, Missouri-based fund reported 42,801 shares. Camarda Fincl Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. River Road Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 1.09% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 397,048 shares. Davenport Ltd Company owns 16,289 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Advsr Asset Mngmt invested in 0.06% or 25,857 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo accumulated 137,630 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Heartland Advsrs has invested 0.5% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Factory Mutual owns 216,400 shares. North Star Invest Mngmt Corporation holds 5,121 shares. First Interstate Bancorp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Tiedemann Ltd holds 9,476 shares. Washington Trust Commercial Bank holds 1.07% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 54,592 shares.