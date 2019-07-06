Cutler Investment Counsel Position in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC) Has Boosted by $7.24 Million; J Goldman & Company LP Has Decreased Its General Electric Co (GE) Holding by $21.61 Million; Share Value Rose

J Goldman & Company Lp decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 99.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp sold 2.40 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 14,402 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $144,000, down from 2.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.5. About 29.86 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ACCELERATING EXISTING ENGINE INSPECTION PROGRAM RELATING TO THE CFM56 ENGINE FAMILY – STATEMENT; 12/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION- FINANCING COVERS 21 BOEING 737-900ER’S CURRENTLY OPERATED BY LION AIR AND 30 AIRCRAFT ON ORDER BY LION AIR; 18/04/2018 – GE AND SAFRAN HAVE ALSO SENT TEAM TO ASSIST NTSB; 09/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: GE explores divesting electrical engineering business; 25/04/2018 – Danaher Approached GE About Deal for GE’s Life-Sciences Unit; 21/03/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD – AS PART OF CONTRACT, CO TO PERFORM PRESSURE PART METALLURGY UPGRADATION FOR 3 SUPERCRITICAL 660MW SUPER CRITICAL STEAM GENERATORS; 24/05/2018 – Flannery resists pressure for quick fixes at GE; 09/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: GE explores divesting electrical engineering business; 10/05/2018 – Norinchukin Bank Adds Aptiv, Exits Alibaba, Cuts GE: 13F; 20/04/2018 – GE Is Said in Talks to Unload Rail Unit in Deal With Wabtec (Video)

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 2145.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc bought 59,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,153 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62M, up from 2,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $141.57. About 1.23 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 10/05/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NON-INTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO, WAS AN ESTIMATED 9.6 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 9.8 PCT AT DEC 31, 2017; 30/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and Al Capital as strategic investors; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank, NASCAR Ink Official Deal; 29/05/2018 – PNC Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Millenials’ Parents Encouraged Them To Save, Not Invest: PNC Investments Survey; 15/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $92M, EST. $133.8M

Since January 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $3.59 million activity. The insider Reilly Robert Q sold 24,722 shares worth $3.03 million. 5,000 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) shares with value of $624,099 were sold by HANNON MICHAEL J.

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “PNC Releases Results Of Annual Dodd-Frank Company-Run Stress Test – PRNewswire” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:PNC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Nike, FedEx And Bank Stress Tests – Seeking Alpha” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BNY Mellon, Morgan Stanley, PNC unveil capital plans – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $511.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 2,313 shares to 9,435 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset Management As, a Norway-based fund reported 49,377 shares. Chevy Chase Trust reported 403,028 shares stake. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab stated it has 0.79% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Guyasuta invested 2.6% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Savant Capital Limited Com reported 0.07% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Brandes Invest Prns Limited Partnership stated it has 1.26% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Allstate has 33,907 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtn Limited Liability Co holds 0.09% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 8,499 shares. 796 are owned by Farmers & Merchants Investments. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 20,345 shares. Meeder Asset Inc invested in 4,459 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 58,131 were accumulated by Shell Asset Mngmt Com. Dorsey And Whitney Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6,893 shares. Reilly Fin Advsrs Llc stated it has 714 shares. Ameriprise Fin holds 0.16% or 2.76M shares.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “A Detailed Look At Why GE’s Stock Has Underperformed The Market Since The Downturn – Forbes” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “General Electric’s Fallen Angel Has Some Light Left – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is General Electric Company (GE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: General Electric vs. Home Depot – Yahoo Finance” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Barrons.com‘s news article titled: “United Technologies Merger With Raytheon Could Be Bad News for GE. – Barron’s” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (Call) (NYSE:DIS) by 283,500 shares to 415,000 shares, valued at $46.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) by 335,161 shares in the quarter, for a total of 522,728 shares, and has risen its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $97,500 activity.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 36.84% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.19 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 21.88 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 650,467 were accumulated by First Manhattan. Court Place Advsr Ltd Llc owns 120,780 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Bp Public Ltd Co holds 0.44% or 1.15M shares. Gamble Jones Counsel has 0.05% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Osborne Prtn Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 166,754 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Stifel Financial reported 1.79M shares. Aviance Cap Ptnrs Lc accumulated 15,658 shares or 0.04% of the stock. First Bank & Trust has invested 0.14% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv stated it has 511,290 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Chatham Capital accumulated 14,279 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Tortoise Invest Management Limited Com reported 6,550 shares. Pitcairn reported 63,966 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Comm Limited has invested 0.18% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Us Commercial Bank De invested in 0.19% or 6.49 million shares. 39,148 are owned by Roosevelt Investment.