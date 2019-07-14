Cutler Investment Counsel Position in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC) Boosted as Market Value Rose; Conocophillips Com (COP) Shareholder Lord Abbett & Company Has Lowered Stake as Stock Declined

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 2145.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc bought 59,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,153 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62 million, up from 2,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $142.19. About 1.57M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net $1.24B; 27/03/2018 – Auto Channel: PNC Bank Partners With Scam Artist TrueCar; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers PNC Bank N.A. Ranking; Outlook Revised To Stable; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $92M; 05/04/2018 – M2 Banking: PNC Bank launches new digital auto shopping experience; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO, WAS AN ESTIMATED 9.6 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 9.8 PCT AT DEC 31, 2017; 24/05/2018 – Denver Biz Journal: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 30/05/2018 – PNC Executive To Speak At Morgan Stanley Investor Conference; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 11.04%; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $92M, EST. $133.8M

Lord Abbett & Company decreased its stake in Conocophillips Com (COP) by 28.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lord Abbett & Company sold 557,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.38M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.89 million, down from 1.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lord Abbett & Company who had been investing in Conocophillips Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $61.76. About 4.81M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 02/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS RECENTLY BOUGHT ACREAGE IN CANADA FOR $120M; 16/05/2018 – Enough global oil supplies to avoid possible disruptions in Caribbean – U.S; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS SAYS ABOUT $2.1B TENDERED AS OF MARCH 27; 08/05/2018 – Curacao faces ‘potential crisis’ from Venezuela-Conoco row – PM; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: International Arbitration Tribunal Rules ConocoPhillips Owed $2.04 B in Its Dispute With PDVSA; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES HAS ‘INDUSTRY-LEADING’ POSITION IN LOW OPERATING COSTS; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS RECEIVED $105 MILLION DIVIDEND FROM AUSTRALIA PACIFIC LNG IN SECOND QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips profit tops estimates on rising oil prices, cost cuts; 10/05/2018 – VENEZUELA OIL MINISTRY SAYS PDVSA REJECTS CONOCO’S “SEIZURE OF ASSETS” IN THE CARIBBEAN; 25/04/2018 – Energy Law360: BREAKING: ConocoPhillips Wins $2B In Claim Against Venezuela Oil Co

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 1.83% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.09 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.25 billion for 13.91 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.00% EPS growth.

Lord Abbett & Company, which manages about $30.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amarin Corp Plc Spons Adr New (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 1.20M shares to 2.26 million shares, valued at $46.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nice Ltd Sponsored Adr (NASDAQ:NICE) by 4,212 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,527 shares, and has risen its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals In Com.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $3.59 million activity. Reilly Robert Q also sold $3.03 million worth of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) shares. $624,099 worth of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) was sold by HANNON MICHAEL J on Tuesday, January 22.

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $511.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 2,313 shares to 9,435 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

