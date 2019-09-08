Cutler Investment Counsel Maintains Stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC); Vr Advisory Services LTD Trimmed Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (VLRS) Position by $2.12 Million as Market Value Rose

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 2145.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc bought 59,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 62,153 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62M, up from 2,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $131.72. About 1.34M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500.

Vr Advisory Services Ltd decreased its stake in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (VLRS) by 88.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vr Advisory Services Ltd sold 265,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% . The institutional investor held 33,157 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $282,000, down from 298,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vr Advisory Services Ltd who had been investing in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $938.30M market cap company. The stock increased 5.89% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $10.25. About 495,226 shares traded or 60.38% up from the average. Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) has risen 31.76% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VLRS News: 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin:Qualitas Controladora Rtgs Unaffctd On Anncment; 27/03/2018 S&P REVISES CONTROLADORA MABE, S.A. DE C.V. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrdes Controladora Mabe To ‘BBB-‘ Frm ‘BB+’; Outlk Stb

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $511.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 2,313 shares to 9,435 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” on August 13, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “PHOTOS: Renderings reveal plans for major upgrades to Raleigh’s PNC Arena – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Be Sure To Check Out The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Dividend Plays to Buy And Hold For 5 Years – Motley Fool” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fairly Priced PNC Financial Has Some Levers To Pull Going Into A Fed Cut – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Howard Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co reported 2,509 shares. Stock Yards Comml Bank & stated it has 33,435 shares. Berkshire Hathaway reported 0.53% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Great Lakes Advsrs Lc has invested 1.11% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Pictet Asset reported 223,219 shares. Ally Financial Inc has 13,000 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab reported 652,285 shares. Vontobel Asset Incorporated has 1.08 million shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability Corp accumulated 104,114 shares. Barnett & invested 0.01% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Moody Bank Tru Division accumulated 145,841 shares. 87 are owned by Howe Rusling. Gabelli Funds Ltd Company reported 0.41% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Sumitomo Life Insur holds 0.25% or 15,366 shares in its portfolio. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $124,380 activity.

More notable recent Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Volaris – Latin America’s Ultra Low-Cost Carrier – Seeking Alpha” on November 01, 2017, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Volaris announces the appointment of Internal Audit Director – PRNewswire” published on July 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “Volaris Stock Is Primed to Rebound After Strong Earnings – Motley Fool” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Volaris (VLRS) Reports 21% Passenger Growth and 83% Load Factor in August – StreetInsider.com” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Volaris Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results: 10.1% TRASM Increase and 4.6% Reduction of Unit Cost Excluding Fuel – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.