Cutler Investment Counsel Maintains Position in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC); As Cm Fin (CMFN) Valuation Rose, Caxton Has Decreased Its Position by $1.20 Million

Caxton Corp decreased its stake in Cm Fin Inc (CMFN) by 16.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp sold 171,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 856,673 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.32M, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Cm Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.75M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.22. About 8,089 shares traded. CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) has declined 16.48% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical CMFN News: 29/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, CM, DIS, QCOM, TSLA, SBUX & more; 27/03/2018 – CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO LTD 600036.SS -CO ENTERED BUSINESS CO-OPERATION AGREEMENT WITH CM SECURITIES FOR TERM OF THREE YEARS TO PROVIDE SERVICE; 25/04/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Expands CM Hurricane 360° Hand Chain Hoist Offering; 26/04/2018 – LANSON BCC SA LAN.PA : ESN/CM-CIC MARKET SOLUTIONS RAISES TO REDUCE FROM SELL; 25/05/2018 – WDEF: WWE news, rumors: CM Punk update, independent promotions on WWE Network; 07/03/2018 – IRAN S. PARS GAS FIELD PHASE 14 SOON TO ADD 14.2M CM/D: SHANA; 16/04/2018 – #Biotech Busy week ahead! $RARE PDUFA $RIGL PDUFA $GWPH AdCom $INCY $LLY AdCom BD Earnings $JNJ $NVS #AACR18 $BMY CM-227 vs $MRK KN-189 $DVAX & Checkmate TLR9 Poseida BCMA CAR-T; 30/05/2018 – WDEF: WWE news, rumors: Fox deal reportedly includes weekly TV studio show, CM Punk trial update; 19/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S CREMER SAYS CM HOSPITALAR HAS NOT YET DEFINED PRICE OR CONDITIONS OF THE OFFER- FILING; 04/04/2018 – New CM Lodestar VS Electric Chain Hoist Harnesses the Power of Intelligent Lifting

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 2145.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc bought 59,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 62,153 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62 million, up from 2,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $132.69. About 1.41 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500.

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $511.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 2,313 shares to 9,435 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $62,844 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evergreen Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Amg Funds Limited Liability Company has invested 1.37% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Financial Consulate accumulated 0.56% or 9,998 shares. Barr E S & holds 0.11% or 8,294 shares. Noesis Mangement Corp holds 0% or 1,855 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Shamrock Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.29% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 3,036 shares. Bartlett Co Lc holds 0.08% or 17,723 shares. 45,370 were reported by Affinity Investment Ltd. Finance Architects stated it has 1,169 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 38,380 shares. Dana Investment Advisors Incorporated has 17,423 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability has 1.11% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Anchor Capital Advisors Ltd owns 5,347 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 2,724 shares. Reliance Of Delaware holds 0.08% or 3,856 shares.

Analysts await CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 59.68% or $0.37 from last year’s $0.62 per share. CMFN’s profit will be $3.45 million for 7.22 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by CM Finance Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

