Cutler Investment Counsel Maintains Holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC); Medtronic Plc (MDT) Share Value Rose While Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Has Lowered Stake by $27.04 Million

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd sold 297,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 6.06M shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551.61M, down from 6.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $101.31. About 1.88 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Announces New Paid Family Care Leave Benefits; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic : New Indication Expands DCB Treatment for Patients With SFA Lesions Up to 360mm; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Diabetes Rev $645M, Up 26%; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS NEW PAID FAMILY CARE LEAVE BENEFITS; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Restorative Therapies Rev $2.13B, Up 9%; 24/05/2018 – Medical device maker Medtronic reports 25.5 pct rise in profit; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Adds Toronto-Dominion Bank, Exits Medtronic: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Medtronic to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference; 22/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC expected to post earnings of $1.39 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–DEFIBRILLATOR-MEDTRONIC-5838M1466 – VA25018AP76427886

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 2145.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc bought 59,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 62,153 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62M, up from 2,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.83% or $5.15 during the last trading session, reaching $129.23. About 2.24 million shares traded or 31.50% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – CORRECT: PNC SEES 2Q`18 OTHER NONINTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME UP LOW SINGLE-DIGITS; 29/03/2018 – YoungstownBusJo: PNC Bank Offers Digital Auto Shopping Experience; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Charge-Offs $113M; 29/05/2018 – PNC Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – WORKFUSION EXPANDS $50M SERIES E ROUND, ADDS GUARDIAN, NEWYORK-PRESBYTERIAN, PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP AND Al CAPITAL AS STRATEGIC INVESTORS; 09/05/2018 – Millenials’ Parents Encouraged Them To Save, Not Invest: PNC Investments Survey; 22/05/2018 – PNC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $92M, EST. $133.8M; 23/03/2018 – Daily Home: PNC Bank, NASCAR announce 5-year agreement

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $511.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 2,313 shares to 9,435 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $62,844 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Aperio Gru Lc has 0.18% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Boston Prns invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Johnson Invest Counsel Inc reported 125,659 shares. Beese Fulmer Inv Management Inc holds 0.06% or 2,454 shares in its portfolio. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc Tn reported 2,526 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company has 2,724 shares. Finemark State Bank And Tru has invested 0.02% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Tiemann Investment Advisors Limited Liability owns 1,728 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Linscomb And Williams Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 1,946 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru stated it has 1.95 million shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Inverness Counsel Llc New York holds 138,809 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. Brighton Jones Lc holds 8,592 shares. Spinnaker Trust accumulated 2,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj reported 0.33% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Burt Wealth Advsrs reported 487 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0.28% or 6,911 shares. Consolidated Inv Gru Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.89% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Trust Department Mb Comml Bank N A reported 176 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Auxier Asset Mgmt holds 2.82% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 150,873 shares. Utah Retirement stated it has 255,709 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 0.22% or 4,549 shares. Nomura invested 0.01% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Field Main State Bank owns 6,285 shares. The Utah-based Albion Grp Incorporated Ut has invested 0.18% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Moors Cabot Inc invested in 0.47% or 78,252 shares. Capital Guardian Trust owns 14,154 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The New York-based Williams Jones & Ltd has invested 0.06% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). 643 are held by Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Inc accumulated 2.09% or 85,790 shares. Colrain Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 25,927 shares.

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd, which manages about $19.52 billion and $18.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 252,968 shares to 3.41M shares, valued at $1.03B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 1.66M shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.83 million shares, and has risen its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT).

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $1.18 EPS, up 0.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.58B for 21.46 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

