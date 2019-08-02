Cutler Investment Counsel Maintains Holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC); Ghp Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Holding in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) as Market Valuation Rose

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 2145.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc bought 59,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 62,153 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62M, up from 2,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $4.64 during the last trading session, reaching $138.26. About 2.95 million shares traded or 75.92% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 30/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 15/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME UP LOW SINGLE-DIGITS; 31/05/2018 – WORKFUSION EXPANDS $50M SERIES E ROUND, ADDS GUARDIAN, NEWYORK-PRESBYTERIAN, PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP AND Al CAPITAL AS STRATEGIC INVESTORS; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Assets 1.34%; 01/05/2018 – Digital Transact: After an Initial Hit, PNC Bank Cuts Its Zelle P2P Fraud; 13/04/2018 – Commercial Lending Fuels PNC Profits; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Charge-Offs $113M; 24/05/2018 – Denver Biz Journal: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO, WAS AN ESTIMATED 9.6 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 9.8 PCT AT DEC 31, 2017

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) by 93.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc sold 75,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 5,619 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $305,000, down from 80,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in California Wtr Svc Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $53.32. About 399,318 shares traded or 59.75% up from the average. California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) has risen 31.83% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CWT News: 11/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE REITERATES CALL FOR SJW TO ENGAGE; 12/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within GDS HOLDINGS, California Water Service Group Holding, Gladstone Commercial, Ocean Rig U; 22/03/2018 – CPUC OKS REVISED COST OF CAPITAL PROPOSAL FOR CALIFORNIA WATER; 27/03/2018 – Willows Fifth-Graders Win 2018 Cal Water H2O Challenge Grand Prize; 02/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Files Preliminary Proxy Materials To Urge SJW Group’s Stockholders To Vote Against Proposed Merger With Connecticut Water; 26/04/2018 – California Water Service Group Confirms Proposal To Acquire SJW Group For $68.25 Per Share In Cash; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP – CALIFORNIA WATER IS CONFIDENT OF ITS ABILITY TO OBTAIN TIMELY REGULATORY APPROVAL AND TO FINANCE TRANSACTION; 11/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Responds to SJW Group’s Letter to Stockholders; 25/04/2018 – California Water Move Could Set Up Rare Four-Way Bidding War; 10/05/2018 – Washington Water Service’s Carol Schlender Honored With Drinking Water Week Commitment to Excellence Award by State Departm

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. E&G Advisors Ltd Partnership stated it has 4,181 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. City Holdings Communication has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). California-based Private Ocean Lc has invested 0.01% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Barnett And Com has 0.01% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 200 shares. Diamond Hill Cap has invested 0.77% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Cardinal Cap Mngmt owns 124,360 shares for 1.53% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance has invested 0.42% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Manufacturers Life Insur Co The has 1.16 million shares. Stock Yards Savings Bank And Tru Com stated it has 33,435 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life owns 50,216 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Etrade Capital Mgmt Limited stated it has 30,822 shares. Basswood Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.25% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Moreover, Evermay Wealth Management Lc has 0.13% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 3,640 shares. Panagora Asset Management owns 43,941 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $511.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 2,313 shares to 9,435 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $2.96 million activity. Pfinsgraff Martin bought 500 shares worth $62,844.

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $821.66M and $776.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 7,414 shares to 109,064 shares, valued at $6.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 10,391 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,847 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold CWT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 1.10% less from 35.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zacks Mngmt invested in 0.4% or 345,587 shares. 15,552 were accumulated by Royal Savings Bank Of Canada. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 80,083 shares. Blackhill Cap Inc reported 7,600 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Moreover, Aperio Grp Incorporated Lc has 0.01% invested in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Natixis has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). 65,685 are owned by California Employees Retirement System. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.2% of its portfolio in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) for 686,981 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 32,637 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd reported 0.12% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability holds 0% or 8,210 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr has invested 0% of its portfolio in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Metropolitan Life Ins Com owns 18,981 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.01% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT).