Cutler Investment Counsel Lifted Its Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC) Position by $7.24 Million; Diageo Plc (DEO) Holder Hansberger Growth Investors LP Cut Its Position

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 2145.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc bought 59,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 62,153 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62 million, up from 2,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $132.34. About 2.02M shares traded or 15.13% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 20/03/2018 From ‘Nirvana’ to a ‘Led Zeppelin’ market, PNC Financial predicts no stairway to heaven for gains; 29/03/2018 – YoungstownBusJo: PNC Bank Offers Digital Auto Shopping Experience; 22/05/2018 – PNC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Noninterest Income $1.75B; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net $1.24B; 09/05/2018 – Millenials’ Parents Encouraged Them To Save, Not Invest: PNC Investments Survey; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE UP MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 05/04/2018 – M2 Banking: PNC Bank launches new digital auto shopping experience; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Charge-Offs $113M

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp sold 2,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 18,274 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, down from 20,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $163.72. About 340,234 shares traded or 6.04% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO: CO. EXPECTS AFRICA PERFORMANCE TO IMPROVE IN 2H; 24/05/2018 – Sale Is Part of Diageo’s Strategy to Shed Non-Core Assets, Focus on Premium Brands; 06/03/2018 – Diageo North America Named Among Top Companies for Executive Women; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SEES MID-TO-HIGH LATAM SALES, PROFIT GROWTH IN MIDTERM; 27/03/2018 – China liquor maker Moutai posts fastest profit growth in six years; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS OF VEON LTD (NOT OF DIAGEO); 27/04/2018 – Diageo Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Diageo PLC Launches $2 Bln Bonds; 18/04/2018 – Diageo, Plc – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. (published 31-Jan) $DEO; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints Ed Pilkington Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer, Diageo North America

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp, which manages about $2.32 billion and $101.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Credit Suisse Group Ag (NYSE:CS) by 53,486 shares to 332,585 shares, valued at $3.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 4,441 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,542 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Plc (NYSE:CUK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $511.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 2,313 shares to 9,435 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

