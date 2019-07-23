Cutler Investment Counsel Lifted Its Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC) Holding by $7.24 Million; Credit Capital Investments Lowered Bank Amer (BAC) Holding by $675,000 as Shares Declined

Credit Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07 million, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $276.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $29.57. About 29.25M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 26/04/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp Result of AGM; 20/04/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Amphastar Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Phibro Animal Health Corporation to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 29/03/2018 – FX Week: Mauricio Sada-Paz, head of electronic Ficc and global head of e-FX sales at Bank of America Merrill Lynch has resig…; 30/05/2018 – AAPL, BAC, MS and 1 more: Tencent hires Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and BofA to list music unit in New York. Chinese tech company wants to fetch a valuation of $30bn through listing its streaming biz, which also a stake in Spotify; 18/05/2018 – SINGAPORE’S UOB IS SAID TO END BUSINESS OF PROVIDING FOREIGN CURRENCY BANKNOTES TO LENDERS IN TAIWAN FROM JUNE 18; 11/05/2018 – AVALARA INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 25/04/2018 – BOFA SAYS SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO BREAK UP CEO, CHAIR FAILS; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Down 23% in 2018, BofA Leads

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 2145.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc bought 59,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,153 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62 million, up from 2,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $139.57. About 1.63M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 29/05/2018 – Solebury Trout Launches Corporate Communications Capabilities For Life Sciences Clients; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Rev $4.11B; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 17%; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 11.04%; 24/05/2018 – Denver Biz Journal: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 30/05/2018 – PNC Executive To Speak At Morgan Stanley Investor Conference; 29/03/2018 – YoungstownBusJo: PNC Bank Offers Digital Auto Shopping Experience; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Assets 1.34%; 01/05/2018 – Digital Transact: After an Initial Hit, PNC Bank Cuts Its Zelle P2P Fraud; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys New 1.7% Position in Vericel

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $2.96 million activity. Pfinsgraff Martin had bought 500 shares worth $62,844 on Thursday, February 21.

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $511.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 2,313 shares to 9,435 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First City Management reported 0.38% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Glenmede Trust Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 626,270 shares. Old Comml Bank In holds 0.02% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 3,110 shares. Atlantic Union Natl Bank Corporation holds 38,718 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn invested in 0.19% or 34,162 shares. Sei Invests owns 108,227 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Becker Management Inc has invested 1.76% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Capstone Investment Ltd Co stated it has 19,566 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund holds 0.24% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 9,019 shares. Amer National Ins Tx invested 0.91% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Clean Yield Group Inc owns 0.19% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 3,868 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Liability Company owns 2,149 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. D E Shaw And Incorporated has 0% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 7,780 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl has invested 0.84% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Hudson Valley Investment Advsrs Adv holds 0.54% or 18,201 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hollow Brook Wealth Ltd Liability Com reported 187,216 shares or 5.6% of all its holdings. First National Bank Trust Of Newtown holds 44,881 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Moreover, Aldebaran Inc has 0.26% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 13,400 shares. 32,200 were reported by Yhb Investment Advsr Inc. Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership owns 1.33% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 212.28 million shares. Saturna Capital Corporation accumulated 8,113 shares. Stevens Capital Lp holds 807,021 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.87% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 6.36 million shares. Channing Capital Mgmt holds 149,934 shares. Qcm Cayman Ltd stated it has 4.03% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Darsana Ptnrs Lp stated it has 12.4% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Allstate has 0.56% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 755,310 shares. First American Retail Bank reported 0.61% stake. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct stated it has 0.25% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Toth Fin Advisory reported 13,902 shares.