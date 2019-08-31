Cutler Investment Counsel Increases Stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC); Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Shares Rose While Moreno Evelyn V Has Trimmed by $525,250 Its Position

Moreno Evelyn V decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 27.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V sold 2,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 7,250 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $221.84. About 758,211 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500.

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 2145.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc bought 59,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 62,153 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62 million, up from 2,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $128.93. About 1.40 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 23/05/2018 – Denver Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 21/03/2018 – PNC Changes Prime Rate; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank Becomes Official Bank of Nascar With Five-Year Agreement; 27/03/2018 – Auto Channel: PNC Bank Partners With Scam Artist TrueCar; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Assets 1.34%; 16/05/2018 – PNC Chief Executive To Speak At Deutsche Bank Investor Conference; 31/05/2018 – WORKFUSION EXPANDS $50M SERIES E ROUND, ADDS GUARDIAN, NEWYORK-PRESBYTERIAN, PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP AND Al CAPITAL AS STRATEGIC INVESTORS; 17/04/2018 – InvestConsultant: PNC Bank snaps up BNY Mellon’s wealth chief; 05/04/2018 – M2 Banking: PNC Bank launches new digital auto shopping experience

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Limited Com owns 8,019 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Williams Jones And Assocs Limited Company invested in 39,259 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd accumulated 8,499 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Carnegie Cap Asset Limited Liability Co invested 0.11% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Ameriprise Fincl Inc holds 2.76 million shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Security Tru Com holds 0.11% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 2,677 shares. Zwj Investment Counsel has 0.71% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.01% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Montag A & Assoc Inc reported 0.03% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). King Luther Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). The Georgia-based Synovus has invested 0.03% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Bridges Investment Mngmt stated it has 81,964 shares. First Personal Fin Ser has 0.09% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). New York-based Comml Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.14% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Regions Fincl owns 73,809 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $124,380 activity.

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $511.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 2,313 shares to 9,435 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

