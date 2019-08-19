Cutler Investment Counsel Holds Position in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC); Harmonic (HLIT) Market Value Rose While Marathon Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $1.28 Million

Marathon Capital Management decreased its stake in Harmonic Inc (HLIT) by 91.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management sold 256,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.87% . The institutional investor held 22,375 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121,000, down from 278,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Harmonic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $607.10M market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $6.78. About 155,380 shares traded. Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) has risen 58.10% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.10% the S&P500. Some Historical HLIT News: 16/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Harmonic Strait Financial Holdings Ltd; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees 2Q Rev $88M-$98M; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c-Adj EPS 2c; 30/04/2018 – HARMONIC 8-K 2018-04-30; 11/05/2018 – HARMONIC DRIVE SYSTEMS 6324.T 2017/18 GROUP NET PROFIT 8.06 BLN YEN (-59.2 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 11.50 BLN YEN (+42.7 %); 30/04/2018 – Harmonic 1Q Bookings $102.6 Million; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees FY Adj Loss/Shr 22c-Adj EPS 18c; 11/05/2018 – HARMONIC DRIVE SYSTEMS 6324.T 2017/18 GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 12.60 BLN YEN (+61.2 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 17.40 BLN YEN (+38.1 %); 27/03/2018 – Harmonic Joins Pearl TV and Ecosystem Partners in Industry-First ATSC 3.0 Test Bed; 30/04/2018 – HARMONIC 1Q ADJ REV $90.2M, EST. $88.1M

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 2145.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc bought 59,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 62,153 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62M, up from 2,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $128.1. About 766,217 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 10/05/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys New 1.7% Position in Vericel; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $92M, EST. $133.8M; 29/05/2018 – PNC Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Digital Transact: After an Initial Hit, PNC Bank Cuts Its Zelle P2P Fraud; 03/04/2018 – Spring: Hope’s Eternal For Small And Mid-Size Business Owners; 29/03/2018 – YoungstownBusJo: PNC Bank Offers Digital Auto Shopping Experience; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NON-INTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Noninterest Income $1.75B; 22/05/2018 – PNC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $511.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 2,313 shares to 9,435 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $62,844 activity.

Marathon Capital Management, which manages about $223.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 9,183 shares to 13,907 shares, valued at $663,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Daseke Inc by 173,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 569,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).