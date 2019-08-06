Cutler Investment Counsel Holds Holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC); As Honeywell International (HON) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Has Lifted Position

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 656.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc bought 14,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 17,028 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71M, up from 2,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $163.85. About 1.57M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 24/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as Pres and CEO of Homes Business; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANNED HOMES SPIN IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF 2018; 07/03/2018 – HONEYWELL, TIANHAI TO COOPERATE ON CLOUD SERVICE PLATFORM; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY AEROSPACE SEGMENT SALES $3,977 MLN VS $3,546 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 30/04/2018 – MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund Adds Honeywell; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CFO SAYS CAPEX DOWN $30M IN 1Q FROM YEAR EARLIER; 23/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.745/SHR; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.40 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Delivers Outstanding First-Quarter Results Driven By Strong Sales Performance; Raises 2018 Guidance

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 2145.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc bought 59,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 62,153 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62M, up from 2,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $132.69. About 579,483 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Rev $4.11B; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 17%; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank Becomes Official Bank of Nascar With Five-Year Agreement; 21/03/2018 – PNC Changes Prime Rate; 27/03/2018 – Auto Channel: PNC Bank Partners With Scam Artist TrueCar; 30/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 09/05/2018 – Millenials’ Parents Encouraged Them To Save, Not Invest: PNC Investments Survey; 07/05/2018 – Post-Gazette: Beefing up the Promise: A big donation from PNC Foundation bodes well; 22/05/2018 – PNC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Choate Investment accumulated 6,940 shares. Element Cap Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Florida-based Steinberg Glob Asset Mgmt has invested 0.1% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Arrowstreet Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 6,847 shares. Polar Capital Llp holds 55,940 shares. 192,530 were reported by Locust Wood Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation. Department Mb Savings Bank N A reported 1.19% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 54,523 shares. Zacks Investment holds 0.28% or 83,569 shares. Menora Mivtachim holds 2.05% or 479,360 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Grp Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 59,534 shares in its portfolio. Fil Limited holds 271,123 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated reported 5,838 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited accumulated 0.33% or 2.42 million shares. Lodestar Counsel Ltd Liability Corp Il has 4,656 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree Management Lp invested in 507 shares or 0% of the stock. Wms Prtn Limited Liability Corporation owns 5,440 shares. Cutler Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Co stated it has 62,153 shares or 1.49% of all its holdings. The Connecticut-based Sky Group Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.62% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Dubuque Comml Bank Tru accumulated 84 shares. 3,508 are held by Norris Perne And French Llp Mi. California-based Lpl Fin Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Kistler owns 6,094 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Thompson Management reported 28,124 shares. 81,919 are held by First Manhattan. Perkins Coie Trust holds 22,007 shares. Pggm Invs has invested 0.31% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Azimuth Cap Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 4,153 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc has 0.21% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 27,529 shares. Amica Mutual Ins invested 0.4% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $511.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 2,313 shares to 9,435 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $62,844 activity. On Thursday, February 7 Reilly Robert Q sold $3.03M worth of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 24,722 shares.