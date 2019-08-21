Cutler Investment Counsel Holds Holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC); As Apple Computer (AAPL) Stock Rose, Baldwin Investment Management Decreased Stake

Baldwin Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc sold 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 21,840 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15 million, down from 23,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $962.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $212.93. About 6.51 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/04/2018 – New York Post: Eli Apple can start all over; 01/05/2018 – BREAKING: Apple announces $100B buyback program, hikes dividend by 16%; 16/03/2018 – Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tweeted a photo with Apple CEO Tim Cook on Friday; 21/03/2018 – Denali Publishing Partners With Skillz Inc. to Announce Guns, Cars and Zombies! Turbo Mobile Game at Game Developers Conference; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using own its chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a Mar. 27th event focused on education; 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Rumors endorse noise-canceling and waterproofing in new Apple Airpods 2; 27/03/2018 – Apple Unveils New Cheaper Ipad With Pencil Support For The Classroom — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Apple’s Eddy Cue talks Texture buy and `trusted news sources’; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Zuckerberg was ready to clap back at Apple on Capitol Hill

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 2145.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc bought 59,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 62,153 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62 million, up from 2,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $126.19. About 288,196 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bartlett And Ltd Liability Company has 17,723 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Northeast Financial Consultants holds 0.21% or 15,314 shares. Atria Ltd owns 9,844 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Company owns 205,566 shares. Moreover, Anderson Hoagland Co has 1.19% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 15,053 shares. Mcf Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 1,835 shares. Fmr Limited Com invested 0.17% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 19,605 shares. Connors Investor Services holds 83,129 shares. Choate Advsrs reported 0.06% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma has invested 0.48% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Gulf Comml Bank (Uk) Limited stated it has 0.24% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Viking Fund Mngmt holds 3,000 shares. The New Jersey-based Landscape Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). 5,755 are owned by Town & Country Bancorporation & Co Dba First Bankers Co.

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $511.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 2,313 shares to 9,435 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

