Cutler Investment Counsel Has Upped Stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC); Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Has Cut Banner (BANR) Position by $3.59 Million

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has declined 7.73% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.16% the S&P500.

Analysts await Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 5.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $1 per share. BANR’s profit will be $36.93M for 12.71 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Banner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.06% EPS growth.

