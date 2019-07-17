Cutler Investment Counsel Has Upped Position in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC) by $7.24 Million; Sequoia Financial Advisors Lifted United Technologies (UTX) Holding by $1.99 Million; Valuation Rose

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 2145.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc bought 59,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,153 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62 million, up from 2,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 1.08 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 264.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc bought 15,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,390 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.76 million, up from 5,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $131.64. About 643,238 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – United Tech Committed to Maintaining Constructive Dialogue With Shareowners Representing All Points of View; 29/05/2018 – Venerable Veneers: Booth Unveils Lighter FLite Series Designed To Help Customers Reduce Weight And Enhance Aircraft Performance; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $6 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS CAPEX INITIATIVES; 01/05/2018 – Otis Launches “Signature Service”; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 04/05/2018 – Activist Third Point Pushes for Breakup of United Technologies; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies to Sell Ice Cream-Machine Manufacturer for $1 Billion; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Still Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 4%-6%; 15/05/2018 – Bill Ackman reveals size of United Technologies stake

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 24,199 were reported by Coldstream Cap Mgmt Incorporated. Webster Retail Bank N A invested in 1.03% or 56,109 shares. Ssi Investment invested in 1,898 shares. Taurus Asset Limited Com invested 1.38% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Iberiabank Corporation owns 0.56% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 37,171 shares. Ironwood Counsel Lc stated it has 2,032 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited owns 0.01% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 6,750 shares. Meridian Mgmt has invested 0.77% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Archford Cap Strategies Limited reported 0.42% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Selway Asset Mngmt invested in 15,868 shares or 1.37% of the stock. Maryland accumulated 2,855 shares. Benin Mngmt Corporation reported 15,477 shares stake. Lockheed Martin Mngmt reported 44,400 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 8,454 shares. Sprucegrove Inv Limited reported 238,400 shares stake.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity. Another trade for 862 shares valued at $104,916 was made by Bailey Robert J. on Tuesday, February 5. Shares for $1.25 million were sold by Amato Elizabeth B.

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 4,210 shares to 211,932 shares, valued at $22.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDF) by 44,326 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,285 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: A Sleepy Start to the Week, But Hold On – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “United Technologies (UTX) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: G20 Summit Takes Center Stage – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “B-2 Bomber ejection seat upgrade: Collins Aerospace ACES seat kits on track for delivery this summer – PRNewswire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “National Security Concerns May Obstruct The United Technologies-Raytheon Merger – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 07, 2019.

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $511.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 2,313 shares to 9,435 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Barrons.com which released: “Bank of America, PNC, and 2 Other Banks That Aced the Dodd-Frank Act Stress Test – Barron’s” on June 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “In The Thick Of It: Bank Results Highlight Morning, With NFLX At Center Screen Late – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “PNC Financial Services Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “PNC Reports Second Quarter 2019 Net Income Of $1.4 Billion, $2.88 Diluted EPS – PRNewswire” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PNC Financial Is A Great Bank – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $3.59 million activity. HANNON MICHAEL J had sold 5,000 shares worth $624,099 on Tuesday, January 22. 500 shares were bought by Pfinsgraff Martin, worth $62,844 on Thursday, February 21.