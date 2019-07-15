Cutler Investment Counsel Has Increased Holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC); Holder Praesidium Investment Management Company Lifted Applied Matls (AMAT) Position

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 2145.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc bought 59,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,153 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62 million, up from 2,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $140.2. About 2.33M shares traded or 44.35% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $2.36B; 31/05/2018 – WORKFUSION EXPANDS $50M SERIES E ROUND, ADDS GUARDIAN, NEWYORK-PRESBYTERIAN, PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP AND Al CAPITAL AS STRATEGIC INVESTORS; 05/04/2018 – M2 Banking: PNC Bank launches new digital auto shopping experience; 15/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 03/04/2018 – Spring: Hope’s Eternal For Small And Mid-Size Business Owners; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q EPS $2.43; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers PNC Bank N.A. Ranking; Outlook Revised To Stable; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY SHR $2.43; 16/05/2018 – PNC Chief Executive To Speak At Deutsche Bank Investor Conference; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc bought 30,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.67 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.16 million, up from 1.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $46.28. About 6.55M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Stokes Analyst Fears of Slowing Display Market; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $4.57 BLN, UP 29 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 23/03/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Gross Margin 45.8%; 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $1.09; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Records Highest COGS in Over 28 Years; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC; 07/03/2018 Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 17/04/2018 – West Coast Financial Adds Applied Materials: 13F

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PNC Financial declares $1.15 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BNY Mellon, Morgan Stanley, PNC unveil capital plans – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “PNC ordered to pay $102M in 10-year-old funeral contract case – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PNC Financial Is A Great Bank – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $511.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 2,313 shares to 9,435 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bp Public Ltd Co holds 0.23% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 49,000 shares. Sageworth invested in 0% or 300 shares. Jennison Assoc Lc stated it has 1.10M shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. 336,872 are owned by Strs Ohio. Moreover, Homrich And Berg has 0.01% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Etrade Ltd Liability Corp owns 30,822 shares. Fiera Cap holds 2,650 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Parkside Finance Financial Bank accumulated 460 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bowen Hanes & Com has invested 0.01% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Greystone Managed invested in 68,088 shares. Addenda reported 0.37% stake. Calamos Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 74,997 shares. Hanson Doremus Inv Mngmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 1,626 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 309 shares.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $3.59 million activity. 24,722 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) shares with value of $3.03 million were sold by Reilly Robert Q. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $62,844 was bought by Pfinsgraff Martin.

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 168,685 shares to 3.27M shares, valued at $179.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.