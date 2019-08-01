Cutler Investment Counsel Has Increased Holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC); As American Eqty Invt Life Hldg (AEL) Market Value Declined, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Trimmed Its Position

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in American Eqty Invt Life Hldg (AEL) by 7.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd sold 15,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 189,130 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11 million, down from 204,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in American Eqty Invt Life Hldg for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $25.8. About 520,004 shares traded or 13.51% up from the average. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) has declined 28.25% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AEL News: 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q EPS $1.55; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Equity Investment Life Hol, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEL); 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING – NOTES RECENT MARKET RUMORS, CONFIRMS IT IS IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING A POTENTIAL TRANSACTION; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q Rev $118.9M; 09/03/2018 American Equity Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. insurer American Equity explores sale; 19/03/2018 – American Equity Announces New Product Series; 23/05/2018 – American Equity Addresses Market Rumors; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY – DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE FURTHER PRESS RELEASES REGARDING POTENTIAL DEAL UNLESS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT IS REACHED; 14/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Crown, American Equity Investment Life Holding, Acco Brands, Synthetic Biologics, Unive

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 2145.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc bought 59,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 62,153 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62M, up from 2,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $142.9. About 2.29M shares traded or 38.94% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500.

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $511.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 2,313 shares to 9,435 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $2.96 million activity. Reilly Robert Q also sold $3.03 million worth of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.42 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.95 per share. AEL’s profit will be $86.35 million for 6.79 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by American Equity Investment Life Holding Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.06% negative EPS growth.