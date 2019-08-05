Cutler Capital Management Trimmed Stake in Fidelity Southern (LION) as Stock Price Were Volatile; As Boston Scientific (BSX) Stock Price Rose, Holder Senator Investment Group LP Has Lowered Its Position

Cutler Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fidelity Southern (LION) by 19.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc sold 18,100 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 74,618 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, down from 92,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $856.55M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $30.97. About 1.15 million shares traded or 621.47% up from the average. Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LION News: 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Southern Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 16/05/2018 – Dir Harp Jr Gifts 800 Of Fidelity Southern Corp; 03/05/2018 – Fidelity Southern Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 10-11; 22/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LION); 19/04/2018 – Fidelity Southern 1Q EPS 43c; 20/04/2018 – Fidelity Southern Corporation Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – FIDELITY SOUTHERN CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $34.8 MLN VS $32.2 MLN; 02/04/2018 Fidelity Southern Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Senator Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The hedge fund held 5.00M shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.90 million, down from 5.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $42.75. About 5.34M shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 24/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Intrepid Data Results Showed Overall Sustained Improvement in Quality of Life; 20/03/2018 – Boston Scientific: Late-breaking Clinical Trial Data Further Demonstrate Safety and Effectiveness of the RHYTHMIA(TM) Mapping System; 19/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $30; 15/05/2018 – Boston Scientific at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $1.37-Adj EPS $1.41; 19/04/2018 – DJ Boston Scientific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BSX); 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 03/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects Transaction to Be Immaterial to EPS, Adj EPS; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects NxThera Acquisition to Add to Adjusted EPS After 202; 07/05/2018 – Boston Scientific To Participate In Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.77 million activity.

More notable recent Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boston Scientific: A Diversified Portfolio With Growth Prospects – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “BofA Lowers Boston Scientific Revenue Estimates On FDA Warning, But Keeps Buy Rating – Benzinga” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boston Scientific Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Boston Scientific to Participate in 39th Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bp Public Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 142,000 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Bessemer Gp reported 0.63% stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Asset Mngmt has invested 0.17% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 22,758 shares. State Street has 0.18% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 59.24 million shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 115,362 shares. Thornburg Investment Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.02% stake. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 42,560 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company reported 287,000 shares stake. Pnc Financial Services Gp stated it has 71,033 shares. King Luther Capital Mgmt holds 39,762 shares. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership holds 0% or 10,672 shares in its portfolio.

Senator Investment Group Lp, which manages about $11.90 billion and $4.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 150,000 shares to 1.85M shares, valued at $76.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 173,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 373,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS).

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BSX’s profit will be $529.32 million for 28.13 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $316,990 activity. SHEPHERD W CLYDE III bought $11,990 worth of stock.