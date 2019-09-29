Cutler Capital Management Trimmed Its Lexington Rtly (LXP) Stake by $1.86 Million; Steinberg Asset Management Increased Navigator Holdings LTD (NVGS) Holding by $849,591

Steinberg Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc bought 94,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% . The hedge fund held 1.37 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.82 million, up from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Navigator Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $597.40M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.7. About 42,470 shares traded. Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) has declined 16.34% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500. Some Historical NVGS News: 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD NVGS.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.01; 09/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. Preliminary Results For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 05/03/2018 Navigator Holdings Ltd. Fourth Quarter and Financial Year 2017 Results; 08/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Group Lunch Scheduled By Maxim for May. 15; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $77.8 MLN VS $77.3 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $76.7M; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD – MAINTAINED STRONG FLEET UTILIZATION OF 91.7% FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 3c

Cutler Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lexington Rtly (LXP) by 17.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc sold 206,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.42% . The institutional investor held 958,887 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.02M, down from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lexington Rtly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.2. About 722,554 shares traded. Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) has risen 14.37% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LXP News: 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty Sees 2018 Adj FFO of 95c/Shr-98c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Loss $14.3M; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST LXP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.07; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – SEES 2018 SHR $0.54 TO $0.57; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – REAFFIRMING 2018 ADJ COMPANY FFO $0.95 TO $0.98 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lexington Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LXP); 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Rev $102.6M; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – QTRLY ADJUSTED FFO $0.25 PER DILUTED SHARE

Analysts await Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.24 per share. LXP’s profit will be $46.94M for 12.75 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Lexington Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Cutler Capital Management Llc, which manages about $356.71 million and $247.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colony Capital by 87,425 shares to 864,026 shares, valued at $4.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Community West (NASDAQ:CWBC) by 57,344 shares in the quarter, for a total of 273,983 shares, and has risen its stake in Atlas Air Ww (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold LXP shares while 61 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 199.04 million shares or 1.36% more from 196.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Tru LP stated it has 0% in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP). Benjamin F Edwards has invested 0% in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP). Mackay Shields Limited Co has 480,851 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP). 1.25M were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase And. Driehaus Mngmt Limited holds 0.04% in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) or 129,000 shares. Hsbc Public Limited reported 0% stake. Jennison Assoc Ltd Liability Co reported 124,350 shares. Wolverine Asset Management accumulated 0% or 17,686 shares. Cutler Cap Mgmt Ltd owns 958,887 shares for 3.64% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) or 647,265 shares. Northern Trust Corp reported 0.01% in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP). Barclays Public Ltd Co owns 377,331 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs Inc accumulated 246,154 shares.

