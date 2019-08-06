Cutler Capital Management Trimmed Its Fidelity Southern (LION) Holding by $488,700; Stock Price Were Volatile; Ngam Advisors LP Has Lowered Stake in Rexford Indl Rlty (REXR) by $1.43 Million

Ngam Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (REXR) by 19.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp sold 40,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 166,252 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.95 million, down from 207,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $40.95. About 665,157 shares traded. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has risen 37.72% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.72% the S&P500. Some Historical REXR News: 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty Sees FY18 EPS 22c-EPS 25c; 19/03/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL FUNDED BUY WITH CASH ON HAND, CREDIT DRAW; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty 1Q EPS 15c; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty 1Q Rev $48.5M; 19/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Announces Appointment Of Diana Ingram To Board Of Directors; 14/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $30; 02/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Provides Update On Recent ATM Activity; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial 1Q Core FFO/Shr 27c; 19/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Announces Appointment of Diana Ingram to Bd of Directors; 22/04/2018 – DJ Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REXR)

Cutler Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fidelity Southern (LION) by 19.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc sold 18,100 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 74,618 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, down from 92,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $856.55 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $30.97. About 1.15M shares traded or 621.47% up from the average. Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LION News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LION); 16/05/2018 – Dir Harp Jr Gifts 800 Of Fidelity Southern Corp; 19/04/2018 – Fidelity Southern 1Q EPS 43c; 03/05/2018 – Fidelity Southern Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 10-11; 19/04/2018 – FIDELITY SOUTHERN CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $34.8 MLN VS $32.2 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Fidelity Southern Corporation Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend; 02/04/2018 Fidelity Southern Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Southern Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.74 in 2018Q4.

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78B and $11.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 56,773 shares to 375,467 shares, valued at $72.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Versum Materials by 44,016 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,577 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $316,990 activity. $11,990 worth of stock was bought by SHEPHERD W CLYDE III on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4.