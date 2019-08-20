Cutler Capital Management Stake in Community West (CWBC) Increased as Market Valuation Declined; Lumina Fund Management Has Boosted Its Illumina (ILMN) Holding by $465,000 as Stock Declined

Lumina Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lumina Fund Management Llc bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 2,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $777,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lumina Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $288.65. About 715,458 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA – CO-DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP WILL SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LOXO’S LAROTRECTINIB; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS-ILLUMINA REPORT PACT TO DEVELOP-COMMERCIALIZE COM; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquires Edico Genome To Accelerate Genomic Data Analysis; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.85; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb, Illumina to Collaborate to Develop, Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb Oncology Immunotherapies; 10/04/2018 – Illumina and Loxo Oncology to Partner on Developing Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostics; 05/03/2018 Illumina Health Offers GAINSWave in Scottsdale

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Community West (CWBC) by 40.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 62,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.37% . The institutional investor held 216,639 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, up from 154,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Community West for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.68 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.65. About 5,113 shares traded or 5.90% up from the average. Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) has declined 17.87% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CWBC News: 03/05/2018 Community West B: Business Banker Nathan Raizman Joins Community West Bank 05/03/2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 0% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Moreover, Smithfield Trust has 0.03% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Quantres Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 1,500 shares. Greenleaf Tru has 6,649 shares. Winfield Associates reported 1,550 shares. The Rhode Island-based Endurance Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Alexandria Cap Ltd Llc accumulated 7,125 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt owns 6,965 shares. Saturna has 1,500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Baystate Wealth Management holds 8 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsr has 0.26% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Fernwood Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc has 3,775 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Boston Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 12,078 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.24% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Mariner Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.02% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 3,617 shares.

