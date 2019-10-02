Cutler Capital Management Raised Sb Financial (SBFG) Stake by $692,224; Stock Value Declined; Crawford Investment Counsel Lowered Stake in American Express Co (AXP) by $3.64 Million

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 29,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 631,663 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $77.97M, down from 661,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $115.29. About 211,659 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 16/04/2018 – American Express and Marriott Unveil New and Refreshed Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 17/05/2018 – American Express Chief Executive Officer to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 11/05/2018 – American Express March Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 18/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AXP, SNBR, AA & more; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – U.S. CONSUMER SERVICES REPORTED FIRST-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $640 MILLION, UP 30 PERCENT FROM $494 MILLION A YEAR AGO; 09/03/2018 – Leveraging FinTech Innovation Proving to be Critically Valuable for Growing Number of Industries; 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Starting to Pay Off; 16/04/2018 – American Express’ Plenti program will end on July 10 and all Plenti points will expire on that date; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.7 PCT AT FEB END; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sb Financial (SBFG) by 30.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 43,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.51% . The institutional investor held 185,003 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.05 million, up from 141,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sb Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.49 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $16.2. About 2,003 shares traded. SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) has declined 18.50% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SBFG News: 09/05/2018 – JCSD Capital Buys New 2.8% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 15/05/2018 – Manulife Asset Management (Us) Buys Into SB Financial Group; 19/04/2018 SB Financial Group 1Q EPS 35c; 23/05/2018 – State Bank Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ SB Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBFG); 14/05/2018 – FJ Capital Buys New 2.6% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 11/05/2018 – Maltese Capital Buys 2.8% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 15/05/2018 – Jacobs Asset Management Buys 2.6% of SB Financial Group Inc; 11/05/2018 – Banc Funds Company Buys 2.1% of SB Financial Group Inc; 08/05/2018 – SB Financial Group, Inc. Ranked #72 on American Banker’s List of Top 200 Community Banks and Thrifts

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 13.86 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Walter And Keenan Finance Consulting Company Mi Adv holds 14,200 shares. Intersect Cap Ltd Liability Com reported 6,605 shares stake. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.36% or 23,292 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.16% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Jacobs Levy Equity has invested 0.25% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Nelson Roberts Inv Limited Com holds 0.08% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 2,790 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability owns 0.22% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 300,723 shares. Spears Abacus Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.08% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Fiduciary Trust Company reported 0.39% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). California State Teachers Retirement System reported 1.16 million shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. North Star Inv Mngmt Corp reported 7,707 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 697,680 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Everence Cap Mgmt Inc reported 14,308 shares. White Pine Ltd Com reported 0.18% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Guardian Ltd Partnership has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53 billion and $3.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franklin Elec Inc (NASDAQ:FELE) by 6,500 shares to 79,786 shares, valued at $3.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR) by 6,684 shares in the quarter, for a total of 382,718 shares, and has risen its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 4 investors sold SBFG shares while 9 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 2.97 million shares or 0.39% more from 2.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zpr Management owns 32,513 shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset has 0% invested in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) for 922 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 53 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP accumulated 112,565 shares. Ejf Capital Lc reported 629,151 shares. Huntington Retail Bank reported 0% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Vanguard Gru holds 226,657 shares. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fin Gp Inc Inc has invested 0% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Banc Funds Ltd Liability has 88,889 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Renaissance Techs Ltd has invested 0% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Cutler Mgmt Llc owns 185,003 shares or 1.23% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Com The reported 0% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Fj Management Lc holds 213,000 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 308,438 shares. First Manhattan Com holds 0% or 33,931 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $68,888 activity. MARTIN WILLIAM G also bought $8,040 worth of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) shares. HELBERG TOM R bought 37 shares worth $620. KLEIN MARK A also bought $4,835 worth of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) on Wednesday, August 14.