Cutler Capital Management Raised Its Weyerhaeuser (WY) Holding; Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) Shorts Up By 22.22%

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased Weyerhaeuser (WY) stake by 8.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cutler Capital Management Llc acquired 14,700 shares as Weyerhaeuser (WY)’s stock declined 4.62%. The Cutler Capital Management Llc holds 179,181 shares with $4.72M value, up from 164,481 last quarter. Weyerhaeuser now has $18.96 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $25.45. About 2.47M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY); 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q; 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL

Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) had an increase of 22.22% in short interest. MRSN’s SI was 1.27M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 22.22% from 1.04M shares previously. With 252,300 avg volume, 5 days are for Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN)’s short sellers to cover MRSN’s short positions. The stock increased 6.84% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $2.5. About 182,347 shares traded. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) has declined 68.89% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.89% the S&P500. Some Historical MRSN News: 19/03/2018 – Mersana Strengthens Bd of Directors Leadership With Appointment of Willard H. Dere, M.D., Professor at the University of Utah and Retired Chief Medical Officer of Amgen; 03/04/2018 – Mersana Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Mersana Therapeutics to Present Interim Phase 1 Data on XMT-1522 at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeti; 28/03/2018 – MERSANA THERAPEUTICS INC – ENROLLMENT ON TRACK FOR PHASE 1 TRIAL OF XMT-1522 PATIENTS WITH ADVANCED TUMORS EXPRESSING HER2; 19/03/2018 – Mersana Strengthens Board of Directors Leadership with Appointment of Willard H. Dere, M.D., Professor at the University of Uta; 17/05/2018 – Mersana Therapeutics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 21/03/2018 – Mersana Therapeutics to Host Conference Call Announcing Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results and Business; 28/03/2018 – Mersana Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 61c; 17/04/2018 – Mersana Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data Further Demonstrating Differentiating Aspects of Its ADC Platform Technology at

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology firm that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company has market cap of $119.53 million. The firm develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It currently has negative earnings. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity. Stockfish Devin W had bought 5,195 shares worth $119,640 on Thursday, June 6.