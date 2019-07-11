Cutler Capital Management Raised Its Position in Weyerhaeuser (WY) as Market Value Declined; As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stock Declined, Shareholder Bowen Hanes & Co Trimmed Its Stake by $24.60 Million

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 87.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold 98,788 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,558 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, down from 112,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $254.69. About 337,651 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500.

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (WY) by 8.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 14,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 179,181 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72 million, up from 164,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $25.72. About 853,496 shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 earnings per share, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $816.88 million for 20.67 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $2.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Int’l (NYSE:HON) by 10,948 shares to 332,388 shares, valued at $52.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 111,377 shares in the quarter, for a total of 377,537 shares, and has risen its stake in Wright Medical Group Nv (Ne).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.