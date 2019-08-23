Cutler Capital Management Position in Ford Motor (F) Trimmed by $1.17 Million; Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Holder First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has Lowered Its Holding by $356,475

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 13.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services sold 4,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 30,678 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, down from 35,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.88% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $61.83. About 839,251 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY ADJ SHR $ 2.23; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN PLANS 2Q MAINTENANCE OF LONGVIEW, TX, CRACKER; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 12/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 02/04/2018 – Eastman Recognized as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for the Seventh Time; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Plans Additional Expansion of Copolyester Production at Kingsport Site; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN: NEW EXPANSION AT KINGSPORT SITE TO BE COMPLETED IN 3Q; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chem 1Q Adj EPS $2.23; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS +10% TO +14%; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL – ADDITIONAL PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION TO BE ADDED AT KINGSPORT SITE

Cutler Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ford Motor (F) by 90.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc sold 146,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 14,700 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129,000, down from 160,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ford Motor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $8.77. About 40.49 million shares traded or 13.83% up from the average. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 30/04/2018 – GENERAL ATLANTIC’S FORD: IPO MARKET `ON PRECIPICE’ OF COMEBACK; 27/04/2018 – Slate: It’s Logical for Ford to Stop Selling Cars in North America; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Ford Credit Floorplan Master Owner Trust A Series 2018-1 & 2018-2; 20/04/2018 – Ford to Seek Bids for Parts of Advertising Business — 3rd Update; 26/04/2018 – FORD MOTOR – LENDERS MAINTAINED TOTAL REVOLVING COMMITMENTS OF $13.4 BLN UNDER FOURTEENTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF DEC 15, 2006; 11/05/2018 – CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Ford could reopen two U.S. truck plants next Friday; 14/05/2018 – U.S. safety agency wants meetings with automakers on Takata recall; 04/04/2018 – Ford Motor urges U.S., China to resolve trade issues; 11/05/2018 – BREAKING: Ford will resume production of popular F-series pickup truck on May 18 -Reuters, citing; 15/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – ON MAY 10, 2018, THE SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY APPROVED THE FORD MOTOR COMPANY 2018 LONG-TERM INCENTIVE PLAN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold EMN shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisor Net Limited Liability Corp accumulated 3,265 shares. Gideon Cap Advsr reported 29,132 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited reported 63,930 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bartlett And Company holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Sg Americas Limited Co has invested 0.05% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Parkside Comml Bank And Trust has invested 0% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Guardian Life Ins Of America invested 0% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). 9,417 were accumulated by Gyroscope Capital Gp Limited Co. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 15,383 shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 575,122 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James Services Advsr stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Davenport And invested in 7,912 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability reported 0.05% stake. Conning accumulated 2,880 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Da Davidson & holds 7,443 shares.

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, which manages about $227.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 4,071 shares to 42,931 shares, valued at $3.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,523 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,008 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 10.26% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.34 per share. EMN’s profit will be $350.22 million for 5.99 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual earnings per share reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.65% EPS growth.

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.20B for 7.31 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $8.29 million activity. 840,962 Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares with value of $8.00M were bought by FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR. $100,038 worth of stock was bought by THORNTON JOHN L on Thursday, May 23.