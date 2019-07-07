Cutler Capital Management Maintains Stake in Weyerhaeuser (WY); Waters (WAT) Holder Independent Investors Has Trimmed Stake by $577,300 as Valuation Declined

Independent Investors Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 4.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Investors Inc sold 2,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 49,400 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.43M, down from 51,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Investors Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $220.23. About 493,998 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q Rev $530.7M; 20/05/2018 – Lacy Selig, Chase Waters; 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS; 10/04/2018 – Waters New ACQUITY UPLC PLUS Series Sets New Performance Benchmarks; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Meeks: Reps. Meeks and Waters Urge Greater Use of Diverse Asset Managers In Education Endowments; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.59; 01/05/2018 – Waters Corporation Presentation at the Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference to Be Webcast Live; 29/03/2018 – Global Perfumes and Toilet Waters Market Report 2007-2018 with Forecasts to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA LOOKING FOR A PLACE IN VENEZUELAN WATERS TO DO SHIP-TO-SHIP TRANSFERS OF OIL TO ASIAN DESTINATIONS; 13/04/2018 – Waters Conference Call Scheduled By Janney for Apr. 15

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (WY) by 8.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 14,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 179,181 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72 million, up from 164,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $26.61. About 2.34M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 33,513 shares. Whitnell, Illinois-based fund reported 1,600 shares. Guyasuta Inv Advisors Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 118,517 shares. Sand Hill Advisors Lc reported 147,185 shares. Bridges Inv Management reported 8,068 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Conning Inc holds 0.01% or 16,983 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs reported 1,082 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cim Mangement owns 22,903 shares. Reinhart Partners Incorporated stated it has 965,719 shares or 2.38% of all its holdings. Ftb Advsr reported 1,055 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sterling Lc holds 0.35% or 1.35M shares. Moreover, Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership has 0.05% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Ibm Retirement Fund reported 11,364 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Federated Incorporated Pa invested in 1.48 million shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $90,886 activity. Stockfish Devin W also bought $119,640 worth of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) on Thursday, June 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Limited Liability Corp owns 2,741 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co invested 0.14% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Franklin Res reported 0.13% stake. Bogle Investment Mngmt LP De invested 1.04% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Sei Investments reported 71,915 shares. Sun Life Fincl Incorporated holds 0.12% or 2,231 shares. Johnson Fincl Gp invested 0% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). First Finance Bancshares has 1,598 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv stated it has 28,435 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aviva Public Ltd Company has 0.05% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Regentatlantic Cap Lc invested in 0.01% or 850 shares. Shell Asset Management accumulated 5,046 shares. Alyeska Investment Gru LP invested in 4,409 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mirae Asset Glob Invests accumulated 3,635 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kames Public Ltd Company invested in 7,573 shares.

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.11 earnings per share, up 8.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.95 per share. WAT’s profit will be $146.60M for 26.09 P/E if the $2.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual earnings per share reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.88% EPS growth.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 selling transactions for $27.88 million activity. On Monday, January 28 the insider Kelly Terrence P sold $673,571. 10,000 shares were sold by SILVEIRA MICHAEL F, worth $2.33M. $2.51M worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) shares were sold by Rae Elizabeth B. On Friday, January 25 the insider Kim Francis sold $206,694. The insider Harrington Michael C sold 22,400 shares worth $5.26 million. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $463,180 was sold by SALICE THOMAS P.