Cutler Capital Management Maintains Stake in Community West (CWBC); Wendell David Associates Increases Stake in Wex (WEX)

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Community West (CWBC) by 40.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 62,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.37% . The institutional investor held 216,639 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, up from 154,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Community West for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.95 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.8. About 17,093 shares traded or 250.77% up from the average. Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) has declined 17.87% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CWBC News: 03/05/2018 Community West B: Business Banker Nathan Raizman Joins Community West Bank 05/03/2018

Wendell David Associates Inc increased its stake in Wex (WEX) by 7.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc bought 1,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 22,480 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32 million, up from 20,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Wex for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $208.24. About 249,946 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 14/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Wex; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics Sees FY Rev $1.44B-$1.48B; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.96-Adj EPS $2.06; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees FY Adj EPS $7.75-Adj EPS $8.15; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q Rev $354.8M; 25/04/2018 – WEX and Raízen establish a partnership to exploit the freight sector; segment amounts to BRL 100 billion/year spend in Brazil; 26/04/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $165

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 19 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $104,829 activity. BARTLEIN ROBERT bought $4,835 worth of stock or 500 shares. On Friday, March 1 STOVESAND KIRK bought $2,706 worth of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) or 263 shares.