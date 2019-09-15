Cutler Capital Management Maintains Stake in Community West (CWBC); As Insperity (NSP) Shares Declined, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has Upped Position

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Insperity Inc (NSP) by 9.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought 17,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.27% . The institutional investor held 208,917 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.52 million, up from 191,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Insperity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $102.65. About 346,222 shares traded. Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has risen 11.36% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.36% the S&P500.

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Community West (CWBC) by 26.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 57,344 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.37% . The institutional investor held 273,983 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.64 million, up from 216,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Community West for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.04M market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.81. About 2,588 shares traded. Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) has declined 17.87% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CWBC News: 03/05/2018 Community West B: Business Banker Nathan Raizman Joins Community West Bank 05/03/2018

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 120,773 shares to 228,323 shares, valued at $19.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 226,055 shares, and cut its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 24 investors sold NSP shares while 101 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 33.21 million shares or 0.42% more from 33.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clean Yield Gru reported 12,292 shares stake. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Ltd holds 7,800 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. Moreover, Sei Invests Company has 0.06% invested in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) for 141,889 shares. Ser Automobile Association holds 6,971 shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 196 shares. Natixis owns 1,655 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Csat Invest Advisory LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Mackenzie invested in 0.04% or 114,453 shares. Psagot House Limited holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) for 15,300 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt holds 38,515 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 6,669 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Limited reported 0.03% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). 9,600 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp stated it has 0.03% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Renaissance Grp Inc Lc holds 4,712 shares.

Cutler Capital Management Llc, which manages about $356.71 million and $247.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lexington Rtly (NYSE:LXP) by 206,750 shares to 958,887 shares, valued at $9.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.12, from 2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 1 investors sold CWBC shares while 7 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 1.47 million shares or 0.71% more from 1.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zpr Invest Management reported 19,261 shares. 4,726 were reported by Wells Fargo & Mn. Financial Bank Of America De holds 301 shares. Cutler Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 1.07% of its portfolio in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC). Tower Rech Capital (Trc) accumulated 2,790 shares. Blackrock Inc, a New York-based fund reported 11,734 shares. Wellington Management Llp owns 232,559 shares. Vanguard has 0% invested in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC). First Manhattan has 0% invested in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) for 33,888 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management invested in 46,357 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has invested 0% in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag owns 10,758 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 10,700 were accumulated by Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corporation. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC). 78,993 are held by Alliancebernstein L P.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 21 insider buys, and 0 sales for $178,570 activity. $4,835 worth of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) was bought by BARTLEIN ROBERT on Tuesday, August 13. PEEPLES WILLIAM R also bought $65,511 worth of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) shares. 296 shares were bought by STOVESAND KIRK, worth $2,984.