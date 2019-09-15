Cutler Capital Management Maintains Position in Sb Financial (SBFG); Illumina (ILMN) Shareholder Hall Laurie J Trustee Raised Its Stake

Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 70.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought 890 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 2,145 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $790,000, up from 1,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $300.91. About 367,530 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – EXPANDS ILLUMINA’S ONCOLOGY OFFERINGS FOR NEXTSEQ 550DX; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 10/04/2018 – Loxo and Illumina in partnership over diagnostic for cancer drug; 15/05/2018 – Illumina: Edico’s DRAGEN Bio-IT Platform Delivers Faster, Streamlined Output for Next-Generation Sequencing; 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY – COMPANIES ALSO PLANNING TO BROADEN CLINICAL UTILITY OF FULL PANEL BY OBTAINING REGULATORY APPROVAL FOR OTHER ASSAY CONTENT; 08/03/2018 – ONCOCYTE CORP – INITIAL RESULTS SHOW ILLUMINA PLATFORM COULD PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT STUDIES NECESSARY FOR DETERMAVU COMMERCIALIZATION; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb, Illumina to Collaborate to Develop, Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb Oncology Immunotherapies; 10/04/2018 – Loxo Oncology and Illumina to Partner on Developing Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostics; 29/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentations; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q EPS $1.41

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sb Financial (SBFG) by 30.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 43,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.51% . The institutional investor held 185,003 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.05 million, up from 141,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sb Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.27 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.32. About 3,627 shares traded. SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) has declined 18.50% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SBFG News: 01/05/2018 – SB Financial Group, Inc. Deploys State Bank GIVES Volunteer Initiative; 09/05/2018 – JCSD Capital Buys New 2.8% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 14/05/2018 – FJ Capital Buys New 2.6% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 23/05/2018 – State Bank Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Manulife Asset Management (Us) Buys Into SB Financial Group; 11/05/2018 – Banc Funds Company Buys 2.1% of SB Financial Group Inc; 11/05/2018 – Maltese Capital Buys 2.8% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 08/05/2018 – SB Financial Group, Inc. Ranked #72 on American Banker’s List of Top 200 Community Banks and Thrifts; 19/04/2018 SB Financial Group 1Q EPS 35c; 20/04/2018 – DJ SB Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBFG)

Cutler Capital Management Llc, which manages about $356.71M and $247.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lexington Rtly (NYSE:LXP) by 206,750 shares to 958,887 shares, valued at $9.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $68,888 activity. CARTER GEORGE W also bought $5,160 worth of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) on Wednesday, June 5. $4,835 worth of stock was bought by KLEIN MARK A on Wednesday, August 14. 500 SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) shares with value of $8,040 were bought by MARTIN WILLIAM G.

