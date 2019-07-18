Cutler Capital Management Lowered Its Position in Teva Pharm (TEVA) by $1.13 Million as Stock Price Declined; Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stock Price Rose While Westend Advisors Cut Its Holding by $2.85 Billion

Westend Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc sold 27,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 353,046 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.73B, down from 380,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $115.01. About 3.08 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Pricing 2% Negative Impac; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT; 24/05/2018 – Swiffer Tackles the Hairiest Home Situations for Pet Owners Because Shed Happens; 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE CO PG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS PROCTER & GAMBLE IS LEADING INVESTIGATION AT LOUISIANA PLANT ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE EPS GROWTH TO A RANGE OF SIX TO EIGHT PERCENT VERSUS FISCAL 2017 CORE EPS; 19/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS FORECAST FOR CORE EPS GROWTH

Cutler Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Teva Pharm (TEVA) by 45.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc sold 75,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 89,528 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, down from 164,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.95% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $7.79. About 12.38M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 43.87% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 25/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 209824 Company: TEVA PHARMS USA; 06/03/2018 – STAT Plus: McCaskill accuses Teva of ‘stonewalling’ her probe into the opioid crisis; 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway doubles Teva bet, confirms Apple purchases; 03/05/2018 – TEVA – REGARDING FREMANEZUMAB, CO SEES FDA PRE-APPROVAL INSPECTION TO TAKE PLACE IN COMING MONTHS & TO RECEIVE FDA APPROVAL & LAUNCH BEFORE 2018 END; 28/03/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE SAYS 101 JOBS AT TEVA’S ELIZABETH PLANT AFFECTED; 15/04/2018 – Israeli unions warn Teva Pharm over plan to close Ashdod plant; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly touts some mixed PhIII results for cluster headaches as Amgen, Novartis prep a market-busting move in migraine $LLY $AMGN $NVS $TEVA; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – OTHER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH TEVA ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 03/04/2018 – KC Bus Journal: Teva sells OP business segment; 10/04/2018 – Mylan to Acquire the Global Marketing Rights to a Once-monthly Glatiramer Acetate Product through an Investment and Partnership

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acropolis Limited Liability Corp invested 0.08% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). B Riley Wealth Management Incorporated, Tennessee-based fund reported 17,860 shares. Reilly Fin Ltd Llc accumulated 0.41% or 30,392 shares. Com Bancorp holds 1.58% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 1.28 million shares. Eubel Brady Suttman Asset owns 6,126 shares. Gibson Capital has 5.37% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Chilton Mngmt Ltd, a Texas-based fund reported 114,261 shares. Palisade Asset Management Lc accumulated 130,119 shares. The New York-based Iat Reinsurance Ltd has invested 0.7% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). New England Private Wealth Advisors Ltd Llc reported 9,547 shares. Stevens Cap Mngmt LP owns 1.26% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 283,510 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Brinker Capital has invested 0.08% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Park National Oh accumulated 344,466 shares. Moreover, Burney Co has 0.76% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 118,580 shares. Ims Cap has 0.39% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 4,621 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. Schomburger Jeffrey K also sold $428,789 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, February 4. Shares for $2.86M were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis. $2.20M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Coombe Gary A. 3,000 shares valued at $294,750 were sold by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11. Jejurikar Shailesh also sold $969,143 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. Shares for $2.97 million were sold by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13.

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1064.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alerian Mlp Etf (AMLP) by 137 shares to 3,126 shares, valued at $31.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Inc. (NYSE:MDT) by 10,456 shares in the quarter, for a total of 390,599 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 27.13 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 26.67% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.75 per share. TEVA’s profit will be $591.02M for 3.54 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.51% negative EPS growth.